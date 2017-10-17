Hide press release Show press release

Press Release

INFINITI CUSTOMERS CAN now use new AMAZON ALEXA SKILL

to interact with their vehicles



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Oct. 17, 2017) – INFINITI owners in the U.S. can now use simple voice commands to conveniently control vehicle features such as unlocking, locking, remote-start and more. Leveraging the power of increasingly connected homes, INFINITI has tapped into already-available features within INFINITI InTouch™ Services and INFINITI Connection® to integrate the new Alexa Skills on many of its new and existing vehicles.

This new connected feature is a great convenience that allows owners who may be walking in the door with their hands full of groceries—or those who simply forgot—to ask Alexa to lock their car doors. It is also a nice feature for owners in colder climates who, this winter, will be able to warm up their vehicles without leaving the house.

“We are pleased to offer this new technology in conjunction with Amazon Alexa to INFINITI owners, who have come to expect exciting innovations and conveniences from our brand,” said Randy Parker, vice president, INFINITI Americas. “We are not only about bringing premium features to luxury vehicles but we are also looking to the advancements that will take our cars, and the transportation space, into the future.”

Currently available on the Alexa Skills Store, INFINITI owners can enable and use the new skill, called “INFINITI InTouch Services” or “Infiniti Connection” (based on the program equipped with their vehicle), free of charge.

These new Alexa Skills are available on certain INFINITI vehicles equipped with INFINITI InTouch Services or INFINITI Connection telematics. Amazon’s Alexa integration requires owners to have an active subscription to INFINITI InTouch Services or INFINITI Connection and a valid Owner Portal account.

The Amazon Alexa Skills are now available on the following vehicles, with more to come:

INFINITI InTouch Services:

· 2018: Q50, Q50 Hybrid, QX60, Q70, QX80

· 2017: Q50, Q50 Hybrid, Q60, QX60

· 2016: Q50, Q50 Hybrid

INFINITI Connection®:

· 2017: Q70, QX80

2016: Q70, Q70 Hybrid, QX60, QX60 Hybrid, QX80

· 2015: Q50, Q50 Hybrid, Q70, Q70 Hybrid, QX60, QX60 Hybrid, QX80

· 2014: Q50, Q70, QX60, QX80

· 2013: M37, M56, JX35, QX56

INFINITI plans to expand the technology to other models in the future.

How the INFINITI Connection and INFINITI InTouch Services skill works

Once enabled and linked to a valid INFINITI Owner Portal account with a compatible INFINITI vehicle, owners can simply ask Alexa to remote lock/unlock, honk the horn, flash the lights and start or stop the engine depending on the model.

For example, owners can say, “Alexa, ask INFINITI InTouch Services to start my Q50” or “Alexa, ask INFINITI Connection to lock the doors of my Q60.” Moments later, Alexa will confirm the request and the vehicle will respond to the command.

A 4-digit pin will be required to send certain commands to the vehicle, such as remote start, for added security. Additionally, owners can customize the name of their vehicle.

