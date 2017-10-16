New spy photos let us see two examples of the next-gen Mercedes-Benz A-Class testing together, and they have a Volkswagen Golf along as a benchmark. The pair of Mercedes hatchbacks wear completely different levels of camouflage, which indicates the company is testing them in two specifications.

The black example appears to have a little less camouflage than its lighter-colored counterpart. Some of the body cladding distorts the exterior design, but this one generally provides a better look at the shape. It’s an attractive design with a low, pointy nose and angular headlights. The overhangs look shorter than the current model, too. The rear continues the sharp appearance, including pointed exhaust outlets and matching taillights.

The white camouflage on the other model does a better job of hiding the vehicle’s lines. However, this one lets us see the angular LED running lights.

Inside, the A-Class takes a high-tech and upmarket move. Spy shots of the cabin show a pair of digital screens: one for the instruments and another for infotainment duty. A dark metallic trim panel housing the HVAC vents sits on the center stack, and there’s a stylish array of buttons below. A multifunction steering wheel offers even more control for the driver.

The A-Class moves to Mercedes’ MFA2 platform, which is lighter than the current version. The model occupies roughly the same footprint, but the longer wheelbase allows for a bigger passenger compartment.

Spy shots already show the next-gen Mercedes-AMG A45 under development. It would pack a newly developed 2.0-liter turbocharged four cylinder with an output of at least 402 horsepower (300 kilowatts). A later version could make use of 48-volt electrical system with an e-compressor to make even more power.

The new A-Class will reportedly debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March and will be on sale before the end of the year in Europe. The A45 wouldn’t be available until the end of 2018 or early 2019.

