Just 918 units of the Porsche 918 hybrid hypercar were built between 2013 and 2015, each one at a cost of around $847,000. But of the nearly 1,000 examples built, none are as unique as the example pictured here. This is the only Porsche 918 finished in VooDoo Blue directly from the factory – and it’s heading to auction in just a few weeks.

As part of the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas sale, alongside a handsome Shelby GT500 Super Snake, and a desirable Clarion Builds Acura NSX, this one-of-a-kind Porsche will cross the auction block. Though Barrett-Jackson doesn’t list a price, given its rarity, it should go for well over seven figures. Apart from the one-off VooDoo Blue finish, it also comes with an appropriate Martini livery, handsome silver wheels, and a gloss black rear wing.

But don’t let its custom finish fool you, number 184 of 918 built, this 918 comes with the same 4.6-liter hybrid V8 producing 887 horsepower (661 kilowatts) found on all models prior. That powertrain allows for a 0-60 mile-per-hour (96 kilometer-per-hour) sprint of just 2.5 seconds, on to a top speed of 217 mph (349 kmh). It’s driven less than 1,200 original miles (1,931 kilometers) since new, and comes paired to an advanced four-wheel-drive system.

The cabin, though not as colorful as the exterior, is covered in a number of unique fitments, including carbon fiber controls, door panels, and a removable roof. The seats, dash, and steering wheel are finished in a subtle black leather with white accent stitching throughout.

Previous examples of the 918 regularly sell at auction for over $1.8 million, so expect a rare example such as this to go for even more. The Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas sale will kick off on October 19, 2017, as the Mandalay Bay Resort.

Source: Barrett-Jackson