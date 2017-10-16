As if the Mercedes-AMG G63 weren’t impressive enough on its own, one tuning company has decided to beef up the SUV in a big way with an all-new powertrain. Posaidon tuning out of Germany has upgraded the G63 with more grunt, and some improved looks to boot.

Dubbed the Posaidon G63 RS 850, the upgrade SUV comes with plenty of boost. Under the hood the same 5.5-liter biturbo V8 from the factory remains, but in this application it produces a hefty 850 horsepower (633 kilowatts) and 995 pound-feet (1,350 Newton-meters) of torque, allowing for a 0-62 mph (100 kmh) time of just 3.6 seconds, and a top speed of 285 kmh (177 mph). The standard version produced a measly 571 hp (425 kW) and 560 lb-ft (760 Nm) of torque from the factory.

All that newfound performance comes courtesy of a remapped ECU with upgraded internals to the seven-speed AMG Speedshift G-Tronic gearbox. The chassis has also been revamped, with new features like an adaptive damping system with three varying settings. New 10.5x22-inch alloy wheels comes wrapped in 285/40R22 high-performance tires, with gold-painted brake calipers borrowed from the S63 AMG positioned snugly behind them.

In the cabin, a unique contrasting yellow stitching and carbon fiber trim matches the exterior. The body is finished in a "Crazy Color Edition" Solar Beam Yellow, assuring it always stands out in a crowded parking lot, with black wheels and the aforementioned accenting gold brake calipers. Posaidon also offers its in-house speed camera update, which can be integrated seamlessly into the Comand online navigation system.

The shop doesn't say how much the upgrade will cost on top of the G63's standard price. From the factory, the base G63 asks $141,300, so expect to pay a pretty penny for this upgraded version.

Source: Posaidon

