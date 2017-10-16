Buyers who equip their 2018 Ford Mustang GT with its optional Performance package will have an extra helping hand to put all 460 raging horsepower to the ground. The car will come with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, helping the car rocket to 60 miles per hour in “under” four seconds.

Michelin introduced the Pilot Sport 4S tire publicly in January at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show. A replacement for the popular Pilot Super Sport, Michelin said the tire will provide high-performance grip levels in the wet and dry, while offering a 30,000-mile warranty.

On the Mustang GT Performance package, the 4S tire will be fitted in staggered sizes, with 255/40R19s in front and 275/40R19s in back. Ford engineers used lessons from the GT supercar and Shelby GT350 to work with Michelin on this specific version of the tire.

“We took everything we learned at the track, including feedback from professional drivers, to create a tire custom-tuned for Mustang GT,” Gary Swingle, Michelin tire engineer, said in a statement.

The 2015-2017 Mustang GT used the Pirelli P-Zero tire.

Ford says that no other car sold in the U.S. currently offers the 4S rubber as standard equipment (though it is available for sale in the aftermarket in 35 different sizes). Genesis plans to offer the 4S tire here on its 2019 G70 sports sedan, which arrives in spring 2018. The 4S tire will be available on the new BMW M5 overseas, though U.S. availability hasn’t yet been confirmed.

Other key features on the 4S tire include a “deep rim protector,” where rubber sticks out past the wheel’s lip to protect your alloys from curb damage; and a “bi-compound” design where the outer edges of the tire are optimized for dry grip and the inner parts have a new elastomer/silica blend meant to improve wet performance.

The 2018 Ford Mustang GT packs a 5.0-liter V8 with the aforementioned 460 hp and 420 pound-feet of torque, which Ford promises will enable that sub-four-second sprint to 60 – when the car is equipped with its optional 10-speed automatic transmission.

The GT Performance Package is a $3,995 option that also bundles Brembo six-piston front brakes, upgraded springs, a strut-tower brace, a limited-slip differential, unique ABS/stability control tuning, and various other chassis tweaks. The standard 2018 Ford Mustang GT coupe starts at $35,095 before destination and options.

The Mustang EcoBoost also has its own Performance package, but Ford says the 4S tire will not be offered on it. The car’s turbocharged 2.3-liter inline-four engine makes 310 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque.

Source: Ford