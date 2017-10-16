The supercar maker isn't shying away from large engines just yet.

Lamborghini's lineup relies heavily on the use of big, powerful engines like the V10 and V12 – the first vehicle in the Italian marque’s lineup, in fact, was the V12-powered 350 GTV. So it makes only sense that Lamborghini isn’t ready to give up on the massive powerplants just yet. The company last week made that point perfectly clear in an interview.

According to development boss Maurizio Reggiani, naturally aspired V10 and V12 engines like those found on the Huracan and Aventador will remain in the lineup for as long as possible. "My dream is to maintain the naturally aspirated engine for as long as possible," he told Autocar. "It is a sense of emotion in a super-sports car."

So far, Lamborghini has been one of the few manufacturers to resist turbocharged engines or hybrid electric power. The first ever turbocharged and plug-in hybrid Lamborghini will come in the form of the Urus SUV, which will make its debut on December, 4. The Huracan and Aventador are expected to follow in the next few years, pending that technology is able to continue to capture the marque’s emotional approach. 

2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive
180 photos
2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive Lamborghini Huracan Performante Lamborghini Huracan Performante Lamborghini Huracan Performante Lamborghini Huracan Performante Lamborghini Huracan Performante Lamborghini Huracan Performante Lamborghini Huracan Performante Lamborghini Huracan Performante Lamborghini Huracan Performante Lamborghini Huracan Performante Lamborghini Huracan Performante Lamborghini Huracan Performante Lamborghini Huracan Performante Lamborghini Huracan Performante Lamborghini Huracan Performante Lamborghini Huracan Performante Lamborghini Huracan Performante: Geneva 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: Geneva 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: Geneva 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: Geneva 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: Geneva 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: Geneva 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: Geneva 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: Geneva 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: Geneva 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: Geneva 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: Geneva 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: Geneva 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: Geneva 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: Geneva 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: Geneva 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: Geneva 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: Geneva 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: Geneva 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: Geneva 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: Geneva 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: Geneva 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: Geneva 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: Geneva 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: Geneva 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: Geneva 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: Geneva 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: Geneva 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: Geneva 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: Geneva 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: Geneva 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: Geneva 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: Geneva 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: Geneva 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: Geneva 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante at Imola Lamborghini Huracan Performante at Imola Lamborghini Huracan Performante at Imola Lamborghini Huracan Performante at Imola Lamborghini Huracan Performante at Imola Lamborghini Huracan Performante at Imola Lamborghini Huracan Performante at Imola Lamborghini Huracan Performante at Imola Lamborghini Huracan Performante Lamborghini Huracan Performante Lamborghini Huracan Performante Lamborghini Huracan Performante Lamborghini Huracan Performante Lamborghini Huracan Performante Lamborghini Huracan Performante Lamborghini Huracan Performante Lamborghini Huracan Performante at Imola Lamborghini Huracan Performante Aero Lamborghini Huracan Performante Nurburgring teaser Lamborghini Huracan Performante Nurburgring teaser Lamborghini Huracan Performante Nurburgring teaser Lamborghini Huracan Performante Nurburgring teaser Lamborghini Huracan Performante Nurburgring teaser Lamborghini Huracan Performante Nurburgring teaser Lamborghini Huracan Performante Nurburgring teaser Lamborghini Huracan Performante Nurburgring teaser Lamborghini Huracan Performante Nurburgring teaser 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Superleggera spy photo 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Superleggera spy photo 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Superleggera spy photo 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Superleggera spy photo 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Superleggera spy photo 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Superleggera spy photo 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Superleggera spy photo 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Superleggera spy photo 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Superleggera spy photo 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Superleggera spy photo 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Superleggera spy photo 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder Performante spy photo 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder Performante spy photo 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder Performante spy photo 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder Performante spy photo 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder Performante spy photo 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder Performante spy photo Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder spy photo 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder spy photo 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder spy photo 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder spy photo 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder spy photo 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder spy photo 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder spy photo 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder spy photo 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder spy photo 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder spy photo 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder spy photo 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder spy photo 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder spy photo 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder spy photo 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder spy photo 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder spy photo 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder spy photo 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder spy photo 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder spy photo 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder spy photo 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder spy photo Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder Rendering Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder Rendering Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder Rendering Lamborghini Forged Composites for Huracan Performante teaser Lamborghini Forged Composites for Huracan Performante teaser Lamborghini Forged Composites for Huracan Performante teaser Lamborghini Forged Composites for Huracan Performante teaser Lamborghini Forged Composites for Huracan Performante teaser Lamborghini Forged Composites for Huracan Performante teaser Lamborghini Forged Composites for Huracan Performante teaser Lamborghini Forged Composites for Huracan Performante teaser Lamborghini Forged Composites for Huracan Performante teaser

Lamborghini Huracán

Lamborghini Huracán
Explore Reviews

More photos

Lamborghini Huracans around the Transfagarasan pass
Lamborghini Huracans around the Transfagarasan pass
2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive
2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante: First Drive
Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder Spied
Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder Spied
Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder Rendering
Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder Rendering
Aereodinamica Lamborghini Attiva Performante Promo Video
Aereodinamica Lamborghini Attiva Performante Promo Video
Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder Spy Video
Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder Spy Video

"The packaging of the batteries and the weight is less strategic than on a super-sports car," says Reggiani in reference to the upcoming Urus SUV. "We start with the Urus and then our dream of light weight [for hybrid technology in super-sports cars] can be ready."

Though hybrid Lamborghini sports cars – and possibly even a sedan – may soon be on the horizon, don’t expect anything autonomous from the Italian marque in the near future. Lamborghini said that it will be the last company to offer an autonomous vehicle, Reggiani speaking candidly in a separate interview, saying "if we’re talking real autonomous driving, I think we will be the last brand to offer it."

For now, the closest thing buyers will get to a self-driving Lamborghini will be the upcoming Urus. The SUV is expected to come with a number of modern on-road safety features, including things like adaptive cruise control, a rear-view camera, and lane-keep assist, a first for the company.

Source: Autocar

Read also:

Be part of something big

2012 Lamborghini Urus Concept

2012 Lamborghini Urus Concept
13 photos
2012 Lamborghini Urus Concept 2012 Lamborghini Urus Concept 2012 Lamborghini Urus Concept 2012 Lamborghini Urus Concept 2012 Lamborghini Urus Concept 2012 Lamborghini Urus Concept 2012 Lamborghini Urus Concept 2012 Lamborghini Urus Concept 2012 Lamborghini Urus Concept 2012 Lamborghini Urus Concept 2012 Lamborghini Urus Concept 2012 Lamborghini Urus Concept 2012 Lamborghini Urus Concept

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus
Explore

More photos

2019 New Models Guide
2019 New Models Guide
Lamborghini factory expansion for Urus SUV production
Lamborghini factory expansion for Urus SUV production
Lamborghini Urus Nurburgring Spy Photos
Lamborghini Urus Nurburgring Spy Photos
2018 Lamborghini Urus spy photos
2018 Lamborghini Urus spy photos
Lamborghini Claims Urus SUV Will Be the World's Fastest
Lamborghini Claims Urus SUV Will Be the World's Fastest
Lamborghini promises Urus will be fastest, most powerful SUV ever
Lamborghini promises Urus will be fastest, most powerful SUV ever