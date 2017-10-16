Lamborghini's lineup relies heavily on the use of big, powerful engines like the V10 and V12 – the first vehicle in the Italian marque’s lineup, in fact, was the V12-powered 350 GTV. So it makes only sense that Lamborghini isn’t ready to give up on the massive powerplants just yet. The company last week made that point perfectly clear in an interview.

According to development boss Maurizio Reggiani, naturally aspired V10 and V12 engines like those found on the Huracan and Aventador will remain in the lineup for as long as possible. "My dream is to maintain the naturally aspirated engine for as long as possible," he told Autocar. "It is a sense of emotion in a super-sports car."

So far, Lamborghini has been one of the few manufacturers to resist turbocharged engines or hybrid electric power. The first ever turbocharged and plug-in hybrid Lamborghini will come in the form of the Urus SUV, which will make its debut on December, 4. The Huracan and Aventador are expected to follow in the next few years, pending that technology is able to continue to capture the marque’s emotional approach.

"The packaging of the batteries and the weight is less strategic than on a super-sports car," says Reggiani in reference to the upcoming Urus SUV. "We start with the Urus and then our dream of light weight [for hybrid technology in super-sports cars] can be ready."

Though hybrid Lamborghini sports cars – and possibly even a sedan – may soon be on the horizon, don’t expect anything autonomous from the Italian marque in the near future. Lamborghini said that it will be the last company to offer an autonomous vehicle, Reggiani speaking candidly in a separate interview, saying "if we’re talking real autonomous driving, I think we will be the last brand to offer it."

For now, the closest thing buyers will get to a self-driving Lamborghini will be the upcoming Urus. The SUV is expected to come with a number of modern on-road safety features, including things like adaptive cruise control, a rear-view camera, and lane-keep assist, a first for the company.

Source: Autocar



