After introducing the all-new A8 flagship, Audi is now just about ready to put the spotlight on the stylish A7 Sportback set to be unveiled on October 19. The second generation will once again have to face some stiff competition coming from the Porsche Panamera, BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe, and the forthcoming all-new CLS.

Having seen those leaked scale models, there’s not much of a mystery regarding the exterior design. As expected, the front fascia will be pretty much in line with the A8’s. Some will remember that back in March, Audi was kind enough to show us in a three-in-one sketch the front ends of its top-tier A models: A8, A7, A6:

The only piece of the puzzle that’s missing is the design of the derrière, which we know will lose the distinctive appearance of the outgoing A7 Sportback as per a reveal made by Audi in June 2015. Instead, the car is going to adopt a “more mainstream butt.” Attached spy shots illustrate the continuous taillight design theme seen in the A8, but there are some significant changes as far as the shape of the cluster is concerned. Here is a comparison between the two cars:

Once again, the Audi A7 Sportback will adopt a five-door hatchback body style that will make it more practical than the regular new A6 Sedan due to land in 2018. A small increase in size is likely on the agenda, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the car will be heavier as it will switch to the MLB Evo platform. Engine options should be quite similar to those of the A8 from, though don’t hold your breath for the W12.

A public debut is likely scheduled to take place early December at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Expect to see the Euro-spec model receive its premiere in March 2018 in Geneva. Further down the line, the already spied S7 Sportback will be back and it might bring along diesel engines.

Source: Audi