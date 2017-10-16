Jaguar and Land Rover could release SVX-badged models in the near future, if we are to believe a new report in British media. And, yes, that’s correct – both the SUV brand and Jag could benefit from an extreme offroad treatment for its models, company bosses have suggested in a recent interview.

What makes us really excited is the information that the next generation Defender could be one of JLR’s vehicles to receive SVX tuning, as Land Rover design boss Gerry McGovern has revealed to Autocar the badge would be appropriate for the Discovery family and “arguably Defender.” The Defender SVX is envisioned as the “ultimate capability machine,” but the Discovery is “equally capable.” Don’t look for a Range Rover SVX, though.

As far as Jaguar is concerned, the marque’s design director Ian Callum has confirmed the SVX badge could work for Jags, too. “We don’t talk a lot about the [off-road] ability of our cars because they’re road-biased,” he told the British publication. “But they could have that capability as we have the tech in the group. I see the opportunity – if Land Rover can do SVR, we can do SVX.”

The Discovery SVX, which was presented at the Frankfurt Motor Show last month, is Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations’ first special offroad project. It is based, obviously, on the standard Discovery and features increased approach, departure, and breakover angles, as well as 20-inch aluminum wheels, wrapped in SVX-specific 275/55R20 Goodyear Wrangler all-terrain tires.

Power is provided by a 5.0-liter V8, producing 518 horsepower (386 kilowatts) and 461 pound-feet (625 Newton-meters) of torque. That’s an engine you can’t get that on the normal Discovery, which makes the SVX the most powerful version of the current generation Disco.

Source: Autocar