The automotive world is slowly approaching the debut of Lamborghini’s second high-riding model in the brand’s history – the Urus will be revealed during a special event in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy, on December 4 this year. Once it goes in production, customers will be able to buy it for at least $200,000 and the company plans to assemble about 1,000 units annually.

But if you want to be even more exclusive and still ride a Lambo SUV, we have quite an interesting offer for you. It comes from exotic cars dealership Cats Exotics, which has a super rare Lamborghini LM002 produced in 1990 for sale.

This is one of only 301 examples produced worldwide and one of only 48 U.S.-spec models. The Diablo V12-powered beast has 11,893 miles (19,141 kilometers) on the odometer, but has gone through an extensive five-year mechanical and cosmetic restoration, totaling over $325,000.00 with all receipts available upon request. The result is a mint LM002 with “no nut or bolt” left untouched, “from the Diablo V12 motor to the new interior.”

In addition to the full restoration, this black LM002 benefits from a new rear cargo tool box, new exhaust system, brand new Pirelli Scorpion tires and a sand lip rear mounted spare, Alpine stereo unit with Bluetooth connectivity, and original Lamborghini floor mats. The new owner of the vehicle will also get tools, original keys, books, jack, and two additional OEM ECU units.

With all that exclusivity comes a hefty price tag. The black 1990 LM002 from the attached pictures and video can be yours for $440,000, roughly twice the price expected for the production Urus. Apparently, that’s too much even for such a piece of automotive history, as the car has been on sale for more than a year.

Source: Cats Exotic