The GAZelle Next is a Russian light commercial vehicle built primarily for work, but this new funny video on YouTube goes to show it’s also for play when you want it to be. What looks to be a hidden feature built into the trip computer, it allows the person behind the wheel to actually play Tetris. Think of it as an in-car retro gaming console incorporated by those that were in charge of developing the software, unless a third-party fiddled with this particular vehicle to come up with a video that has all the signs of going viral.

As the attached clip shows, you can’t just simply browse the trip computer to gain access to Tetris as first you will have to follow some very specific steps, kind of like inserting a cheat code or doing a combo in Mortal Kombat. Using the trusty Google Translate to decipher the video’s description, to play the game you’ll have to complete the following sequence:

Turn the ignition on;

Start the vehicle;

3x right turn signal;

2x high beam;

5x clutch;

Rev the engine to 3,000 rpm;

Rotate the left knob of the instrument cluster for a few seconds.

Voilà. Tetris mode is activated. It appears the knob on the right is used to move the brick sideways whereas the one on the lift is for dropping it down. There doesn’t seem to be a way to rotate the brick, but maybe in a future version? “Tetris 2.0 by GAZelle Next” would be a good title and maybe they can make it work on the bigger multimedia display on the center console.

Let’s just hope that Tetris only works when the light commercial vehicle is stationary as otherwise it would take distractions to a whole new level and would populate the list of Russian dashcam crash videos even further…