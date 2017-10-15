It's safe to say this is Kia's most desirable car to date.
Kia was in Mallorca, Spain recently to film the European specification of its highly anticipated Stinger painted in an eye-catching Micro Blue shade. Since we’re talking about a Euro version of the sporty fastback, it comes as no surprise that underneath its hood was a diesel engine. Kia estimates the four-cylinder 2.2-liter unit running on Devil’s fuel will account for the majority of sales across the old continent.
The engine in question pushes out 200 horsepower at 3,800 rpm and generates a maximum torque of 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) from 1,750 rpm. When fitted with the diesel, the Stinger will do the run to 62 mph (100 kph) in 7.7 seconds en route to a maximum speed of 140 mph (225 kph).
As for the GT Line trim shown here, it brings most of the exterior design upgrades of the full-fat GT model, but without the biturbo 3.3-liter V6 engine and the quad exhaust tips. Speaking of the GT, the company’s fastest-acceleration model ever, Kia was kind enough to release additional images and new videos with its flagship Stinger dressed in a High Chroma Red coat.
If you’re not a diesel fan and at the same time you are not willing to pay the premium that comes with buying the GT variant, Kia will give European buyers the option of a smaller turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline mill. It generates a healthy 255 hp in cars engineered in left-hand drive whereas in RHD models it churns a slightly lower 247 hp. Regardless of where the steering wheel is positioned inside the cabin, the engine’s torque is rated at 260 lb-ft (353 Nm) from 1,400 rpm. In this configuration, the Stinger will do the sprint in 6 seconds and hit 149 mph (240 kph).
The diesel-powered version rides on the smallest wheels, a 17-inch set with 225/50 R17 tires, but you can upgrade to 18-inch alloys that come as standard on the 2.0-liter gasoline version where a 19-inch set can be had at an additional cost. The GT gets the 19-inch wheels as standard, complete with 225/40 R19 front and 255/35 R19 rear performance rubbers.
The Kia Stinger will go on sale across the world late this year with a choice of either rear- or all-wheel drive.
