Kia was in Mallorca, Spain recently to film the European specification of its highly anticipated Stinger painted in an eye-catching Micro Blue shade. Since we’re talking about a Euro version of the sporty fastback, it comes as no surprise that underneath its hood was a diesel engine. Kia estimates the four-cylinder 2.2-liter unit running on Devil’s fuel will account for the majority of sales across the old continent.

The engine in question pushes out 200 horsepower at 3,800 rpm and generates a maximum torque of 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) from 1,750 rpm. When fitted with the diesel, the Stinger will do the run to 62 mph (100 kph) in 7.7 seconds en route to a maximum speed of 140 mph (225 kph).

As for the GT Line trim shown here, it brings most of the exterior design upgrades of the full-fat GT model, but without the biturbo 3.3-liter V6 engine and the quad exhaust tips. Speaking of the GT, the company’s fastest-acceleration model ever, Kia was kind enough to release additional images and new videos with its flagship Stinger dressed in a High Chroma Red coat.

If you’re not a diesel fan and at the same time you are not willing to pay the premium that comes with buying the GT variant, Kia will give European buyers the option of a smaller turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline mill. It generates a healthy 255 hp in cars engineered in left-hand drive whereas in RHD models it churns a slightly lower 247 hp. Regardless of where the steering wheel is positioned inside the cabin, the engine’s torque is rated at 260 lb-ft (353 Nm) from 1,400 rpm. In this configuration, the Stinger will do the sprint in 6 seconds and hit 149 mph (240 kph).

The diesel-powered version rides on the smallest wheels, a 17-inch set with 225/50 R17 tires, but you can upgrade to 18-inch alloys that come as standard on the 2.0-liter gasoline version where a 19-inch set can be had at an additional cost. The GT gets the 19-inch wheels as standard, complete with 225/40 R19 front and 255/35 R19 rear performance rubbers.

The Kia Stinger will go on sale across the world late this year with a choice of either rear- or all-wheel drive.

Videos: Kia