Opel’s version of the Peugeot 2008 will be offered from now on in a thrifty version equipped with a small 1.2-liter engine that can run on liquefied petroleum gas. Capable of developing 81 horsepower (60 kilowatts), the three-cylinder engine is hooked up exclusively to a five-speed manual gearbox and is tailored to budget-conscious buyers on the look to save money at the gas station. The company based in Rüsselsheim – and now part of the PSA Group – hasn’t released any details about the crossover’s performances, but chances are it’s going to be a real adventure to overtake cars given the low power developed by the puny engine.

What matters the most when it comes down to LPG-compatible cars is fuel efficiency, so here are all the juicy numbers: in LPG mode, the Opel Crossland X will need 8.4 liters in the city, 6.0 liters extra-urban, and 6.9 liters in the combined cycle. Switch to gasoline and the small crossover consumes 6.8 liters in the city, 4.5 liters extra-urban, and 5.4 liters combined, with CO 2 emissions of 123 grams / 100 km. All these numbers are per 100 kilometers.

With the gasoline tank full and the 36-liter LPG tank also at 100% capacity, the stylish CUV will be able to cover an impressive 1,300 kilometers (808 miles) based on the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC), thus making the bivalent Crossland X ideal for extended journeys without having to worry about running out of juice. Opel is going to install the LPG tank where you would normally find the spare wheel, so the added hardware won’t eat into the amount of available space inside the cabin.

Opel goes on to specify it has developed a new electronic multivalve system that will improve the low-fuel driving experience compared to the current crop of LPG-running cars thanks to an optical sensor installed within the LPG tank to better measure the remaining fuel. To ensure the engine’s durability in time, the engineers have come up with hardened valves and valve seat-rings.

Another difference between the regular Crossland X and this new version is an extra LED in the instrument panel. It stays on when the crossover is being driven in LPG mode and automatically shuts off once the system switches to gasoline. Needless to say, the driver will have the possibility to check the available range on gasoline as well as the one on LPG.

Available in Europe where there are roughly 25,000 fuel stations offering LPG, the new Crossland X version comes as standard with a rearview camera, head-up display, full-LED headlights, and a driver drowsiness detection system. In Germany – where there are about 6,200 fuel stations selling LPG – the model starts off at €21,200 in the Edition trim and from €22,400 for the higher-spec Innovation.

If you’re after a premium car with a bivalent engine, Audi has the A4 and A5 G-Tron models that share a 2.0 TFSI compatible with gasoline, compressed natural gas (CNG), and Audi’s own e-gas.

Source: Opel