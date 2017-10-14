Available exclusively with the seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
After adding a powerful diesel option for the Megane GT at the end of last year, Renault is once again giving buyers more variety by introducing a new gasoline engine. Known as the “Energy TCe 165,” the turbocharged four-cylinder unit has a displacement of 1.6 liters and develops 163 horsepower (121 kilowatts) at 6,000 rpm. The maximum torque of 184 pound-feet (250 Newton-meters) kicks in at 2,500 rpm.
The newly added engine is basically a detuned version of the one you can have in the sporty Megane GT where it pumps out 202 hp, or an extra 39 hp. The GT also has more torque as the 1.6 TCe in that model is rated at 206 lb-ft (280 Nm). Much like in the sportier version, the lower specification of the engine is available only with a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic gearbox known in Renault’s vocabulary as the EDC. It benefits from a wet clutch technology promising to deliver improved gear-shift stability.
As far as the engine’s performances are concerned, the Megane will do the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in a decent 8.2 seconds before topping out at 134 mph (215 kph). That makes it 1.1 seconds slower in the sprint than the hotter GT, which has a higher maximum speed by being able to reach 145 mph (233 kph). As a side note, Renault is saying the TCe 165-equipped Megane will cover one kilometer (0.6 miles) after 29.1 seconds.
If you’re wondering about the fuel efficiency numbers, the TCe 165 inside the Renault Megane sips 6 liters / 100 km on average with corresponding CO2 emissions of 134 g/km.
Renault is already accepting orders at home in France for the Megane fitted with this engine and available in both hatchback and wagon body styles. Cheapest version money can buy will set you back €29,100 whereas the most expensive one costs €30,900.
Should you be willing to pay considerably more than that, the range-topping RS will land next year when it will be joined by a spicy Trophy version by late 2018.
Source: Renault
New Energy TCe 165 engine mated to seven-speed EDC transmission joins Mégane Hatchback and Mégane Estate catalogues
-
The comprehensive list of powerful engines available for Mégane Hatchback and Mégane Estate has been extended to include the Energy TCe 165 alongside the Energy dCi 165.
-
This Renault Sport-developed powerplant combines driving pleasure with fuel efficiency.
-
Order books for Mégane Hatchback and Mégane Estate powered by the Energy TCe 165 engine open in France today.
The Energy TCe 165 provide responsive performance from low revs, with maximum torque of 250Nm available from 2,500rpm. Derived from the TCe 205 unit that powers Mégane GT (developed by Renault Sport engineers) but tuned to deliver 165 horsepower, the Energy TCe 165 combines the GT version’s hallmark driving enjoyment and dynamics with smooth acceleration all the way up to peak power (121kW at 6,000rpm).
At the same time, thanks to thermal management technology, NEDC combined-cycle fuel consumption and CO2 emissions stand at just 6 litres/100km and 134g/km respectively. Electric control of the cooling circuit speeds up engine warm-up to contribute to fuel savings, while ESM (Energy Smart Management) allows the alternator to charge the battery using energy that is otherwise wasted when decelerating.
For added pleasure behind the wheel, the Energy TCe 165 drives through a seven-speed EDC dual-clutch automatic gearbox for faster, smoother gear shifts, with engine speed optimised as a function of the selected gear and driving mode (Eco, Comfort, Neutral, Sport). At the same time, the EDC transmission features new wet clutch technology for greater gear-shift stability over time and when running at different temperatures.
Prices (in France)
• Mégane Hatchback INTENS Energy TCe 165 EDC…….………………..…………………....€29,100
• Mégane Hatchback AKAJU Energy TCe 165 EDC ……..……………………..……………....€30,900
• Mégane Estate INTENS Energy TCe 165 EDC ……………………………………….....…….€30,000
|TECHNICAL DATA
|French fiscal rating
|9
|Displacement (cc)
|1,618
|Maximum power (hp) at (rpm)
|165 / 6,000
|Maximum torque (Nm) at (rpm)
|250 / 2,400
|Transmission
|EDC
|Number of forward speeds
|7
|Top speed (kph)
|215
|1,000m standing start (s)
|29.1
|0-100kph (s)
|8.2
|NEDC combined-cycle fuel consumption (litres/100km)
|6
|NEDC combined CO2 emissions (g/km)
|134