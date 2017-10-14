After adding a powerful diesel option for the Megane GT at the end of last year, Renault is once again giving buyers more variety by introducing a new gasoline engine. Known as the “Energy TCe 165,” the turbocharged four-cylinder unit has a displacement of 1.6 liters and develops 163 horsepower (121 kilowatts) at 6,000 rpm. The maximum torque of 184 pound-feet (250 Newton-meters) kicks in at 2,500 rpm.

The newly added engine is basically a detuned version of the one you can have in the sporty Megane GT where it pumps out 202 hp, or an extra 39 hp. The GT also has more torque as the 1.6 TCe in that model is rated at 206 lb-ft (280 Nm). Much like in the sportier version, the lower specification of the engine is available only with a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic gearbox known in Renault’s vocabulary as the EDC. It benefits from a wet clutch technology promising to deliver improved gear-shift stability.

As far as the engine’s performances are concerned, the Megane will do the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in a decent 8.2 seconds before topping out at 134 mph (215 kph). That makes it 1.1 seconds slower in the sprint than the hotter GT, which has a higher maximum speed by being able to reach 145 mph (233 kph). As a side note, Renault is saying the TCe 165-equipped Megane will cover one kilometer (0.6 miles) after 29.1 seconds.

If you’re wondering about the fuel efficiency numbers, the TCe 165 inside the Renault Megane sips 6 liters / 100 km on average with corresponding CO 2 emissions of 134 g/km.

Renault is already accepting orders at home in France for the Megane fitted with this engine and available in both hatchback and wagon body styles. Cheapest version money can buy will set you back €29,100 whereas the most expensive one costs €30,900.

Should you be willing to pay considerably more than that, the range-topping RS will land next year when it will be joined by a spicy Trophy version by late 2018.

Source: Renault