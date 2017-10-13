Now that the new Volkswagen Polo is on the road, Audi is preparing its own version of the little hatchback's platform for the latest generation of the A1. New spy shots provide a good look at the current state of development ahead of the debut in 2018.

This A1 wears plenty of camouflage, and it does a great job of hiding the updated design. A rendering suggests a sharp appearance, though. To our eyes, it appears that there are shorter overhangs at the front and rear. In addition, there's a steeper rake for the windshield. The upgraded underpinnings include a longer wheelbase, which should allow for a more spacious passenger compartment. Only a five-door model would be available.

Inside, the A1 reportedly receives significant upgrades. While analog instruments would be a standard feature, buyers would be able to upgrade to Audi's digital display for them. The latest version of the MMI infotainment system would also be available.

Audi allegedly intends to make the A1 more luxurious because the company would introduce a smaller city car in 2019. It would target young buyers and be available with either a 1.0-liter engine or an electric powertrain.

Like the Polo, the basic models of the A1 would be available with a 1.0-liter three-cylinder and a 1.5-liter four-cylinder. Eventually a plug-in hybrid variant would likely join the lineup. The performance-oriented S1 would pack a more powerful engine, but there are no details about this mill yet. A version of the 200-horsepower (149 kilowatts) 2.0-liter in the Polo GTI would seem like the natural choice, though. At the moment, the chances for a range-topping RS1 variant are still very low.

Audi has already confirmed the VW Group factory in Martorell, Spain, as the production location for the next A1. Assembly begins midway through 2018.

