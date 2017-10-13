With the launch of the G70, Hyundai's upmarket Genesis brand finally has a sedan to fight the segment's trio of German stalwarts: the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and Audi A4. These three models all offer wagon variants for buyers who need to stuff a little more junk in the trunk. If Genesis wants to keep up, maybe the G70 needs its own longroof variant. This rendering from X-Tomi Design lets us imagine how that might look.

In its current form, the G70 features a flowing roof that leads to a sporty rear end, including an integrated upward kink at the edge of the trunk. This rendering retains the arching top but elongates the line to create the extra space in the rear. A spoiler sits on the back to retain the sedan's performance-oriented appearance.

Genesis hasn't yet announced U.S-market-specific details about the G70, but there are three options at launch in South Korea. The base 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder makes 248 horsepower (or 251 hp with an optional Performance Package) and 260 pound-feet of torque. There's also a 2.2-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel with 200 hp. At the top of the range, there's a 3.3-liter turbocharged V6 with 365 hp and 376 lb-ft. The mills power the rear wheels in standard guise, but all-wheel drive is an option.

While the G70 doesn't go on sale in the U.S. until 2018, Motor1 has already had a chance to drive one and came away impressed. "But on those mountain roads, there’s a shocking amount of confidence you soon gain from the AWD system, and then the weird thing happens: you realize you’re pushing a Hyundai product and all of the feedback, from steering to chassis, grip to braking, gear shifts to nimbleness, all of it is confounding and gratifying at once," Matthew Askari wrote.

For now, the Genesis lineup only consists of sedans, but a coupe and three crossovers are in the product pipeline. The CUV would include the fullsize GV80, midsize GV70, and a compact model, likely under the GV60 moniker. By around 2021 or 2022, the division could get two dedicated electric vehicles.

Source: X-Tomi Design