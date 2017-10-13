By now you’ve probably seen or heard about Eminem’s takedown video of President Trump. First shown at the BET Hip Hop Awards, the freestyle rap quickly made national headlines for its aggressive political statement. Interestingly, Eminem filmed the controversial video in his hometown, Detroit, Michigan – The Detroit News’ parking garage to be exact. A keen eye will also spot four classic General Motors vehicles chilling in the background.

Take a quick glance and you’ll see one legendary Buick and four classic Cadillacs. Can you name all four? From left to right, here are all the cars that appeared in the video.

1987 Buick Grand National

One of the most visible cars throughout the video is a classic black, 1987 Buick Grand National. The silver wheels with black accents, badging on the front quarter panels, and oval mirrors make us believe it’s an ‘87 model. Because Buick is written out on the bottom left corner of the grille, this means it’s not the beefed up GNX model.

1988 Cadillac Brougham

Correct us if we’re wrong in the comments below, but the second vehicle obscured by Eminem’s entourage appears to be a silver 1988 Cadillac Brougham. The rectangular headlights, amber turn signals with winged badges, prominent hood ornament, and black plastic on the perimeters of the chrome bumper all match the ‘88 Brougham. Obvious tweaks on the car in the video include large aftermarket wheels (shown at the 1:52 mark) and a lowered ride height.

1983 Cadillac DeVille Sedan

This brown Cadillac seems bone-stock. From 1980-1984, the fifth-gen Cadillac DeVille looked largely the same with a prominent grille and long hood design, but had slight differences in its headlights each year. Stop the video at the 3:11 mark and you’ll see a clear view of the DeVille’s left headlight. It’s a rectangular unit with two square headlights, and most importantly has a clear turn signal housing in the front and an amber one on the side of the unit – meaning it’s an ‘83 model. Tada!

1971 Cadillac DeVille Sedan

Last but not least is a pristine blue 1971 DeVille sedan. The dead giveaways that this is a ‘71 model are the four separated headlights. The whitewall tires and wheels also look stock. Not to mention, the rear tires are skirted like all fourth-gen DeVilles. Fun fact: This 19-foot long yacht was powered by a 7.7-liter V8 engine.

If you haven’t already, catch all these automotive cameos in the video above. Fair warning, the video contains some explicit language.