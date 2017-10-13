The newly independent Polestar is hard at work on its first model, and a fresh teaser drops some tantalizing details about the vehicle ahead of the official debut on October 17. The clip hints the car goes under the No. 1 moniker and points to the powertrain.

At around 26 seconds into the video, it shows a cutout in the body. Then at 32 seconds, the clip shows another, but this one is in a crease on the body. If there are actually two flaps, then this would likely confirm rumors that the model is a plug-in hybrid.

Previous rumors indicate that the upcoming Polestar vehicle is a coupe, making extensive use of carbon fiber. It would allegedly combine a small-displacement, gasoline-fueled engine and a powerful electric motor that would make as much as 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts). This combo could get the model to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in less than 4 seconds.

Polestar’s teasers haven’t revealed significant details about the model, though. Much of what we know comes from rumors and speculation. Piecing together the released images suggest that the design may take cues from the Volvo Concept Coupe (below).

21 photos

Deliveries of Polestar’s first model as an independent automaker won’t begin deliveries until 2019. This will potentially mean that the model debuting on October 17 will be a concept for the final model, rather than fully reflecting what will be on the road.

After years as Volvo’s in-house performance brand, Polestar officially broke up with the Swedish automaker earlier this year. It’s reportedly an amicable divorce because the two companies intend to continue limited cooperation, including offering tuned vehicles under the Polestar Engineered label.

Source: Polestar via YouTube