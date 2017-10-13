Hide press release Show press release

Each trim receives styling changes for MY18

New value-oriented Wolfsburg Edition offers upscale creature comforts inside and out, including heated leatherette seats and front sport bumper with fog lights

Jetta SE Sport trim offers 1.8-liter engine with 170hp, sporty black interior and exterior design elements

Six-year or 72,000-mile “bumper-to-bumper” limited warranty beats its competitors’ bumper to bumper coverage in years and mileage

Well-equipped 1.4T S model starts at $18,645

Herndon, VA (September 29, 2017) – Already one of the most affordable German-engineered sedans in America, the Jetta continues to hold the crown as the best-selling Volkswagen in America.

New for 2018

The 2018 Jetta is available in six trims— Jetta S, Wolfsburg Edition, SE, SE Sport, SEL and GLI. The base Jetta S gains new 16-inch “Atlanta” aluminum-alloy wheels as standard equipment, and a new chrome front grille.

The newly-added Jetta Wolfsburg Edition amplifies the S model, adding 16-inch “Linas” aluminum-alloy wheels; a front sport bumper with fog lights; and a distinctive Wolfsburg badge on the B-pillar. The model also features heated seats with leatherette seating surfaces and driver lumbar; leather gear shift knob and hand brake cover; rear seat pass-through; and heated washer nozzles.

Jetta SE features a new chrome front grille. The new Jetta SE Sport adds depth to the SE model with a standard sunroof and sporty interior and exterior design elements in black. Inside, there is a black headliner and gloss black interior trim. Outside, 17-inch “Bathhurst” black aluminum-alloy wheels, and black radiator grille, window trim, rear spoiler and side mirror caps are standard.

Jetta SEL now includes updated Anthracite 17-inch “Lancaster” aluminum-alloy wheels; new chrome front grille; rear spoiler; and Fender® Premium Audio System. Jetta GLI receives new sporty 18-inch “Bathhurst” aluminum-alloy wheels, with new anthracite paint between the spokes.

For the 2018 model year, Volkswagen Jetta models will come with the People First Warranty, a six-year or 72,000-mile (whichever occurs first) bumper-to-bumper New Vehicle Limited Warranty, which can be transferred to subsequent owners throughout its duration.

Pricing for the 2018 Volkswagen Jetta with a standard five-speed manual transmission starts at $18,645. The six-speed automatic transmission starts at $19,645. The destination charge for all Jetta models is an additional $850.

Exterior

The Jetta design incorporates precise lines and muscular surfaces that impart a timeless elegance. At the front, Jetta’s design is further defined with a coupe-like incline of the windshield. The Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) have a distinctive design and unmistakable signature, formed by LEDs arranged in an L-shaped line alongside and beneath the headlamps. The visual band formed by the radiator grille and headlight clusters, as well as the large lower air intake, give the Jetta a substantial appearance. This look is finished off on the Wolfsburg Edition, SE Sport, SEL and GLI trims with foglights mounted in the outer areas of the bumper.

The 2018 Jetta features a trunk lid with an aerodynamic trailing edge—an integrated spoiler that lines up with the car’s silhouette near the character line, extending elegantly into the rear fenders. The Volkswagen logo sits just below the trunk lid, flanked by standard LED taillights on the GLI trim.

The radiator grille on models with the 1.8T engine—Jetta SE Sport and SEL—feature a closeable shutter, which assists in helping improve aerodynamics (by guiding frontal airflow around the body) and fuel efficiency, as well as offering greater thermal control of the engine. By keeping the shutter closed during warm-up, the engine can reach operating temperature faster, after which the shutter is automatically opened and closed as needed.

The Jetta SE Sport stands out with 17-inch “Bathhurst” black aluminum-alloy wheels, and black radiator grille, window trim, rear spoiler and side mirror caps.

The GLI has a bold look, highlighted by an aggressive front fascia that incorporates a honeycomb grille and foglights, along with a rear bumper design that has a diffuser and a standard rear spoiler. 2018 Jetta GLI models ride on two-tone Anthracite 18-inch “Bathhurst” aluminum-alloy wheels.

Interior

The Jetta features a spacious interior with impressive rear-seat legroom of 38.1 inches. The gently-arched roofline provides generous headroom—37.1 inches for rear-seat passengers. The Jetta also offers 15.5 cubic feet of trunk space, which can be increased by folding forward the 60/40-split rear seatback. The rear seatback also includes an available pass-through to help accommodate longer items.

The instrument cluster gauges are framed in chrome and have a “tunnel” design. Elsewhere, the Jetta offers several optional features based on trim, including gloss black interior trim, chrome accents, and ambient lighting.

Loaded with value, even entry-level Jetta models come well equipped. The Jetta S has standard air conditioning, a multifunction steering wheel, cruise control, one-touch auto up/down power windows, power locks with remote keyless entry, a rearview camera, and power heated exterior mirrors. A Cold Weather package is also available for the S trim, adding heated front seats and washer nozzles.

Premium features offered on Jetta’s various trims include a six-way power driver’s seat; a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel; dual-zone automatic climate control; a sunroof; a soft-touch dashboard; V-Tex leatherette seating surfaces; heated front seats and washer nozzles; rear seat with armrest and trunk pass through; KESSY® keyless access with push-button start; and a Fender® Premium Audio System. The well-equipped GLI is also treated to front sport seats, unique red stitching and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Developed through collaboration between Fender® and Panasonic®, the Fender Premium Audio System cranks 400 watts of power through nine speakers and a trunk-mounted subwoofer to help bring the raw emotion of a live performance to the driving experience.

MIB II Infotainment. As standard equipment across the Jetta line, the MIB II infotainment system not only creates the foundation for the next generation of Volkswagen’s Car-Net® connected vehicle services platform, but also offers one of the most comprehensive suites of connected vehicle services and features available in the automotive industry today.

The Jetta S and Wolfsburg Edition models are equipped with the Composition Color unit, which features a 5-inch capacitive touchscreen display. The infotainment system also offers SD card and USB (one port) multimedia interfaces, as well as a rearview camera and standard Bluetooth® technology for compatible devices.

All other Jetta models are equipped with a glass-covered 6.33-inch capacitive touchscreen display— SE and SE Sport models with the Composition Media unit; SEL and GLI models with the Discover Media system with navigation.

Both units feature one USB port, SiriusXM® Satellite Radio for a three month trial period, HD Radio, support for lossless audio file format (Free Lossless Audio Codec FLAC). Both units also have the ability to send and receive SMS text messages with Bluetooth with compatible phones and pair two phones simultaneously. The Discover Media unit offers 2.5D navigation, featuring one-shot voice destination entry, destination entry with quick search and auto-complete, and predicts possible destinations based on often used routes.

Volkswagen Car-Net. Volkswagen is committed to driving the development of more connected and intelligent vehicles, and the Volkswagen Car-Net® connectivity system is a major element in achieving that goal. Features available through Car-Net are divided into three key areas: “App-Connect,” “Security & Service,” and “Guide & Inform.”

Volkswagen Car-Net App-Connect smartphone integration for compatible devices is available on Jetta SE models and above. App-Connect offers users the ability to run select smartphone apps directly on the vehicle’s display through services like Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto™ and MirrorLink®.

Equipped on Jetta SE models and above, VW Car-Net Security & Service is a suite of elements that provides security features and also allows owners to access their VW remotely through vw.com/carnet as well as a smartphone app.

Customers purchasing new Volkswagen models equipped with VW Car-Net Security & Service will receive a no-charge, six-month trial subscription from Verizon Telematics. To extend the benefits of this system after the trial, customers can choose from a number of payment options: One year for $199, two years for $378, and three years for $540, or month-to-month for $17.99, plus applicable taxes and fees. App-Connect can be used with no additional charge and is not included as part of the subscription-based services.

Available VW Car-Net Security & Service features include Automatic Crash Notification, which can automatically notify an operator who can quickly contact first responders in the event of a collision; Manual Emergency Call, a feature that allows for quick access to customer specialists at the touch of a button; Roadside Assistance, for added peace-of-mind in the event of trouble on the road; and Stolen Vehicle Location Assistance, which uses VW Car-Net Security & Service to assist law enforcement with locating your vehicle in the event that it is stolen.

In addition, VW Car-Net Security & Service offers remote vehicle access, remote door lock and unlock, remote honk and flash of lights, last parked location information, and remote status check (doors and windows). Consumers will also be able to send a location from their compatible connected smart device to the factory-installed compatible navigation system on select models. For consumers who prefer a more personal touch, agent destination assist is also available.

VW Car-Net Security & Service also includes Family Guardian, which offers features such as: speed alert, which notifies the owner of the vehicle when the pre-determined maximum speed limit is exceeded; and boundary alert, which lets you know when the vehicle has traveled outside of a pre-set virtual boundary.

Diagnostics and maintenance information is also available through VW Car-Net Security & Service. In addition to the vehicle’s warning and indicator lights, a Vehicle Health Report provides customers easy access to diagnostic information. When it’s time for scheduled service, VW Car-Net Security & Service not only notifies the customer, but provides a simple way to schedule a dealer visit. It can even identify the closest dealer in case owners need a recommendation.

The available VW Car-Net app for smartwatch (supports select Apple WatchTM and Android WearTM operating systems) allows VW customers to control a host of Security & Service features and functions available through the iPhoneTM and AndroidTM apps and Customer Web Portal, directly from their wrist. Smartwatch wearers can keep tabs on their vehicle, remotely locking and unlocking doors and viewing the status of doors, windows and sunroof (open or closed). These consumers can also find a parked vehicle more quickly, with a map of the current vehicle location, and get walking or driving directions to the vehicle. Drivers can check their fuel level and receive alerts with a compatible smartwatch.

VW Car-Net Guide & Inform is included on Jetta SEL and GLI models and offers an enhanced navigation and infotainment experience for VW consumers. Volkswagen has incorporated technologies that enhance existing navigation offerings while adding an additional level of information that empowers consumers. The in-vehicle navigation system features fuel prices, sports scores, movie information and weather data as part of the three-month SiriusXM® Travel Link trial. VW customers will also enjoy real-time traffic information and a complimentary three-month SiriusXM® Traffic trial.

Powertrains

Volkswagen pioneered the use of small displacement, highly efficient turbocharged and direct-injection engines in the U.S., starting with the EA113 engine in 2006 Jetta GLI and GTI models. Since then, Volkswagen’s EA888 four-cylinder has helped set the benchmark for small-displacement turbocharged engines.

The 1.4-liter EA211 turbocharged, direct-injection engine in the S, Wolfsburg Edition and SE models has 150 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. The EPA estimated fuel economy rating is 28 mpg city and 40 mpg highway when equipped with the five-speed manual transmission; with the available six-speed automatic transmission with Tiptronic®, ratings are 28 mpg city and 38 mpg highway.

The Jetta 1.8T SE Sport and SEL models feature the third-generation EA888 turbocharged and direct-injection four-cylinder engine. Made in Volkswagen’s Silao, Mexico factory, the 1.8-liter engine produces 170 horsepower at 6,200 rpm and a broad torque plateau of 184 pound-feet from 1,500 to 4,750 rpm. The EPA estimated fuel economy rating is 24 mpg city and 33 mpg highway with the six-speed automatic transmission with Tiptronic.

The latest version of the EA888 TSI engine also powers the Jetta GLI. This double-overhead cam, 16-valve, 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine produces 210 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque (achieved with premium fuel). The GLI is also efficient, with EPA estimated fuel economy of 24 mpg city and 33 mpg highway when equipped with Volkswagen’s fast-shifting DSG® automatic transmission with Tiptronic.

Chassis

All 2018 Jetta models are fitted with a strut-type front suspension with coil springs, telescopic dampers, and an anti-roll bar. They also have a sophisticated multilink independent rear arrangement that features three transverse and one longitudinal link per wheel. This enables the longitudinal and transverse dynamics to be precisely configured almost independently of each other. The result is more agile, responsive and precise handling. All 2018 Jetta models have an anti-roll bar as part of the rear suspension.

The GLI also features, as standard, the impressive XDS® Cross Differential System. This technology acts somewhat like an electronic substitute for a traditional mechanical limited-slip differential, working by actively monitoring data from each wheel sensor. If the suspension becomes unloaded, the system automatically applies braking to the driven inside wheel as needed to reduce understeer (the tendency for the front wheels to run wide). This not only helps keep the Jetta on the road, but can also help improve handling and cornering performance.

Safety

To help protect occupants, the Jetta provides a combination of both passive and active safety systems. The Jetta has been engineered to meet or exceed all current crash regulations and features six airbags as standard along with a number of electronic and mechanical safety systems, including standard Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

Volkswagen’s Automatic Post-Collision Braking System is standard on the 2018 Jetta. This builds on the premise that a collision is rarely a single, instantaneous action, but rather a series of events that follow the initial impact—the most significant of which can cause additional collisions. The Automatic Post-Collision Braking System addresses this by applying the brakes when a primary collision is detected by the airbag sensors, thus helping to reduce residual kinetic energy and, in turn, the chance of additional damage.

The Jetta also includes Volkswagen’s Intelligent Crash Response System that shuts off the fuel pump, unlocks the doors, and switches on the hazard lights if the car is involved in certain types of collisions where airbags deploy.

Driver Assistance

The Jetta offers a standard rearview camera and number of available driver assistance systems, including Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking (Front Assist), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert, and front and rear Park Distance Control (ParkPilot).

Front Assist, standard on SEL models, helps warn drivers of potential frontal collisions (Forward Collision Warning) with vehicles, and in some cases can provide automatic braking assistance (Autonomous Emergency Braking).

Within physical system limits, Forward Collision Warning helps warn the driver of critical front-end collision situations, both acoustically and visually by a warning symbol in the instrument cluster above 18 mph. If the driver fails to brake, or if the car is below 18 mph, Autonomous Emergency Braking is activated to help slow the vehicle. If the brake pedal is applied but the driver brakes too lightly, the brake pressure is increased by the system (Braking Support).

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), standard on Jetta SEL models, uses a forward facing radar to maintain a set speed while helping maintain a set distance to the vehicle in front. The driver sets the speed and the desired spacing via buttons on the multifunction steering wheel and can further use those buttons or the brakes to adjust and cancel the ACC function while the accelerator can be used to override the ACC function. All ACC-related system messages appear in the central multifunction display.

When the roadway ahead of the vehicle is clear, the system maintains the set speed. Jetta models fitted with ACC can match a vehicle in front. If the car stands longer than three seconds, the driver can resume ACC control after pressing the accelerator pedal or the “resume” button on the steering wheel.

Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert is standard on Jetta SE and higher trims. Blind Spot Monitor uses two radar sensors at the rear of the vehicle to scan the approaching traffic and can help warn drivers of potential danger in adjacent lanes. If the driver uses the turn signal to indicate a lane change while a vehicle is detected in a blind spot, the system utilizes a flashing LED symbol in the outer area of the side mirrors. Even if the driver does not use a turn signal, the LED symbol in the mirror will illuminate if a vehicle is detected in the blind spot. The system is designed to help alert drivers in specific situations; stationary objects or oncoming vehicles do not trigger warnings, nor will vehicles more than one lane across away from the vehicle.

The Rear Traffic Alert system helps detect vehicles approaching from the side that may be difficult for the driver to see while reversing. It offers a sizable range of about 65 feet, and will present a visual and an acoustic warning, before applying the brakes if a potential impending collision is detected. If the driver does not react, the system can apply the brakes to help mitigate and, in the best case, prevent a collision. The system is activated by putting the car in reverse.

ParkPilot, equipped on Jetta GLI models, uses ultrasonic sensors located in the front and rear bumpers to monitor a range of up to five feet in front or behind the vehicle. The system is activated when reverse gear is engaged or below a speed of 9 mph and helps provide guidance when parking or in tight spaces. The system has audible and visual warnings when the car starts to approach parked cars or static objects from the front or rear.

Warranty

For the 2018 model year, Volkswagen Jetta models will come with the People First Warranty, a six-year or 72,000-mile (whichever occurs first) bumper-to-bumper New Vehicle Limited Warranty, which can be transferred to subsequent owners throughout its duration.



The six-year/72,000-mile People First Warranty includes powertrain coverage for engines, transmissions and optional 4Motion® all-wheel-drive systems. Additionally, all the elements of the People First Warranty can be transferred to subsequent owners for up to six years or 72,000 miles, whichever occurs first, from the date it was first sold new.

Most mainstream competitors to the Volkswagen brand in the United States such as Honda, Toyota and Ford offer only a three-year/36,000 mile basic warranty and a five-year/60,000 mile powertrain warranty on their cars and SUVs. While Hyundai and Kia offer a five-year/60,000 mile basic warranty and a higher time and mileage limit on their powertrain limited warranties, if the vehicle is sold to a second owner, the powertrain limited warranty is not transferable beyond five years or 60,000 miles from the date it was first sold new.

Competitive Set

Ford Focus Honda Civic Toyota Corolla

Subaru Impreza WRX (GLI only)