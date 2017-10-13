Hide press release Show press release

DB11 Volante: return of the ultimate convertible Sports GT

DB11 Volante is the latest evolution of Aston Martin’s iconic convertible Sports GT

Powered by new 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 for an exceptional combination of performance,

efficiency and sporting character.

Extensive interior options offers exceptional scope for personalisation

Orders now being taken for delivery in spring 2018

13 October 2017, New York:

The most elegant of convertible Aston Martins begins a new chapter with the introduction of the eagerly-awaited DB11 Volante. Joining the DB11 Coupe, which was launched to wide acclaim last year, the new DB11 Volante sets new standards of performance, innovation, engineering and style to create the definitive open-top Sports GT.



Powered by a new 4.0-liter twin-turbo 503bhp V8 engine, the DB11 Volante is built around the allnew

bonded aluminium structure first seen in the DB11 Coupe. Lighter and more rigid than the

model it replaces, the DB11 Volante has been engineered to deliver a much broader envelope of

abilities. Greater levels of performance and handling accentuate the more sporting side of its

character, while increased refinement, comfort and interior space ensure it remains a consummate

grand tourer.



This depth and breadth of ability is made possible by the Volante’s 3-stage powertrain and chassis

modes. Working in perfect harmony with the 8-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission, electric

power steering and limited-slip differential with dynamic torque vectoring, the driver is able to

configure the car’s responses and tailor its behaviour in a way that best suits the road, weather

conditions or their mood. Creature comforts such as a heated steering wheel encourage allseason

open-air motoring, and rear seat ISOFIX attachment points - a first for a Volante model -

bring added versatility.



Visually the DB11 Volante features the striking single-piece aluminium bonnet and innovative

‘Curlicue’ aerodynamic feature from the DB11 Coupe, combined with new wood or carbon fiber

veneer panels on the seat backs, a beautifully tailored fabric hood – available in a choice of

bordeaux red, black silver or grey silver - dramatic ultra-slim ‘light blade’ tail lights that create a

bold C graphic and a striking new design of forged alloy wheel. The end result is a breathtakingly

sleek and athletic form that perfectly expresses the DB11 Volante’s character.



Of course the defining feature of the DB11 Volante is its convertible roof. Combining the timeless

appeal of a fabric hood with the very latest acoustic and insulation materials, the all-new 8-layer

roof cossets occupants from the extremes of weather and wind noise. Folding to a class-leading

stack height, the Volante’s hood takes just 14 seconds to lower and 16 to close and can be

operated remotely from the key, or on the move at speeds of up to 31mph with a 31mph headwind.

The new hood system has also led to a 20 per cent gain in boot volume compared to the outgoing

DB9 Volante.



Aston Martin’s exhaustive testing procedures pushed this all-new roof mechanism to punishing

extremes. In the Life Cycle Durability (LCD) test, engineers subjected the roof to more than

100,000 cycles in special weather chambers designed to simulate conditions in the world’s

harshest environments, compressing 10-years of use into a one month test. The results of the LCD

test were then validated with real world testing of DB11 Volante development prototypes in

locations including Death Valley and the Arctic Circle.



Engineered to be the most advanced and complete open-top Aston Martin ever built, styled to put

its rivals in the shade and honed to achieve a fine balance of ride, handling, responsiveness and

refinement, the DB11 Volante is dedicated to delivering a new dimension of driving pleasure.

Aston Martin President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Andy Palmer, said of the DB11 Volante:

“For many of our customers, indeed many generations of Aston Martin customer, the Volante has

always offered something very special: a unique combination of elegant style, innate sporting

ability and sensory engagement that lifts it above other open-top cars. The new DB11 Volante

captures those qualities perfectly and promises the kind of pleasure and enjoyment that can only

come from driving an open-top Aston Martin”.



Max Szwaj, Aston Martin Chief Technical Officer, adds: “The challenge of creating a convertible

car is retaining structural and dynamic integrity. To protect the former you need strength and

rigidity, but to preserve the latter you need to keep weight to a minimum. With the DB11 Volante

we have maximised the advantages of the DB11’s all-new bonded structure to underpin our new

Volante with a structure that’s 26kg (57lb) lighter and 5 per cent stiffer than its predecessor. The

result is a truly magnificent car. One that combines greater performance and agility with increased

comfort, refinement and interior space for occupants and their luggage”.



Recommended Retail Price from $216,495 in USA, first deliveries of the DB11 Volante are

scheduled to begin during the second quarter of 2018.



Aston Martin DB11 Volante Specification



Body:

- Two-door body style with deck-lid and 2 GT seats

- Extruded bonded aluminium body structure including Hot Form Quenched (HFQ)

aluminium

- Cast-magnesium door structures

- K-Fold Roof Design

- LED headlamps with integrated daytime running, side lights and direction indicators

- LED light blade tail-lamps

- Deployable spoiler to improve downforce

- One-piece clamshell with syncing latches

- Curlicue aero feature in fender

- Laminated glass all-round for improved NVH

- Roll-over Protection System (ROPS)

Engine:

- 90°V8

- Dual Single Scroll Turbochargers (one per bank)

- Direct Injection -Sequential electronic fuel injection

- Coil on Plug - Delphi

- Unleaded Petrol (95 Min RON)

- Firing Order – 1,5,4,2,6,3,7,8

- Bore – 83mm

- Stroke – 92mm

- Capacity – 3982cm3

- Compression Ratio – 10.5:1

- Max Engine Speed – 7200rpm

- Max Net Torque – 513lbft / 675Nm @2000-5000rpm

- Max Net Power – 503bhp / 510PS / 375kW @6000rpm

- Max speed (Vmax) – 187mph / 300km/h

- Acceleration – 4.1s (0-62mph/0-100km/h)

- Acceleration – 8.8s (0-100mph)

- Idle Speed – 650 rpm

Bosch Engine Management Software

- 12V, 250A Valeo Alternator

- Wet sump pressurised system

- 4 catalytic converters with oxygen sensors

- 3 driver selectable powertrain calibrations

- Engine stop/start

European Fuel Economy Figures

CO2 255 g/km* *(current manufacturer’s estimate)

Transmission:

- Rear mid-mounted eight speed automatic gearbox with electronic shift-by-wire control

system

- Alloy torque tube with carbon fibre propeller shaft

- Limited-slip differential

- Final Drive Ratio 2.703:1

Steering:

- Electric Power Assisted Steering rack with 13:1 steering ratio

- Speed-dependent rack and pinion power-assisted steering, 2.4 turns lock-to-lock

- Electric Column tilt and reach adjustment

Suspension:

- Front Independent double wishbone, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive dampers

- Rear Multi-Link, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive dampers

- Adaptive Damping System (ADS) with Skyhook technology modes GT, Sport & Sport +

Wheels and Tyres

- 20” 10-spoke alloy wheels

- Front 9J x 20” Bridgestone S007 255/40 ZR20

- Rear 11.0J x 20” Bridgestone S007 295/35 ZR20

Brakes:

- Front Ventilated two-piece steel brake discs Ø400 X 36mm with six-piston calipers

- Rear Ventilated Co-cast steel brake discs Ø360 x 32mm with four-piston calipers

- Electric park brake

- Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)

- Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

- Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)

- Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)

- Traction Control (TC)

- Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA)

- Positive Torque Control (PTC)

- Dynamic Torque Vectoring (DTV)

Length: 4750mm (including number plate plinth)

Width: 1950mm (excluding door mirrors)

2060mm (including door mirrors)

Height: 1300mm

Wheelbase: 2805mm

Fuel tank capacity: 78 litres (17.2 Imp. Gal. /20.5 US Gal)

Weight (EU Kerb Declared):1870 kg (90% fluids, standard equipment, no driver)

Weight (EU lowest permissible): 1812 kg (90% fluids, standard equipment, no driver)

Weight (USA Curb Declared):1875 kg (100% fluids, standard equipment)

Weight Distribution: 47% / 53% (front/rear)

Standard Specification:

- Full-grain Leather interior

- Alcantara Headlining

- Colour-keyed Leather door and centre console inserts (trim inlay) (new)

- Electrically operated front seats with side airbags

- Memory front seats and exterior mirrors (three memory positions)

- 2+2 Seating configuration

- 20” 10-spoke Silver alloy wheels

- Power fold exterior heated mirrors

- Front and rear parking sensors

- 360 degree surround view parking cameras (includes front and rear cameras)

- Cruise control & Speed limiter

- Tyre pressure monitoring system

- Alarm and immobiliser

- Remote-control central door locking, boot release and convertible roof operation

- Automatic temperature control with dual zone climate control

- Heated front seats

- Powered Stowage (electrically operated front centre armrest storage)

- Door airbags

- Dual stage driver and passenger front airbags

- Knee airbags

- Pelvis and Thorax seat mounted airbags

- Seat belt dual-pretensioners and digressive load limiters

- Trip computer

- Electronic Instrument Cluster with mode specific displays

- Laminated windscreen with clear noise-insulation layer

- Keyless entry & go

- Bright Aluminium front grille

- Titanium bonnet meshes

- Bright (chrome) tonneau finisher

- Body coloured windscreen surround

- Enamel Wings Badges

- Chrome side strakes and tailpipe trim

- Aston Martin script badge on rear decklid

- Heated rear screen

- Silver gearshift paddles

- Rear seat ISOFIX

In Car Entertainment

- Satellite Navigation system

- Infotainment system with capacitive switching

- Aston Martin audio system

- 8.0” Central LCD Infotainment screen

- iPod® and iPhone®

Integration and USB playback.

- Satellite radio system (USA only)

- AM/FM radio

- A2DP Bluetooth® audio and phone streaming

Volante Roof (convertible roof)

- Completely new design K-fold roof system for DB11 Volante (compared to DB9)

- 14 seconds to open roof, 16 seconds to close roof

- Roof opening operation via button inside the car, or via the unlock button of the remote key

- Roof mechanism opens at speeds up to 50 km/h (31 mph)

- Acoustically enhanced roof canopy and insulation materials for improved NVH (8 layers)

Options:

Interior

- Colour keyed steering wheel

- Floor mats

- Heavy pile floor mats

- Rokona Headlining

- Colour keyed boot carpet

- Personalised sill plaques

- Embroidered DB11 or Aston Martin Wings headrest

- Embossed DB11 or Aston Martin Wings headrest

- Volante Wind Deflector (new)

Interior Leather

- Caithness leather

- Balmoral leather

- Duotone leather environments

- Contrast stitch colours

- Ventilated seats

- Celestial perforation

- Nexus quilt

- Brogue detailing

- Caithness A-pillar, Header and Visor headlining

- Balmoral A-pillar, Header and Visor headlining

- Free selection from the AML colour palette

Trim Inlays

- Piano black

- Light ash open pore

- Dyed tamo ash open pore

- Satin chopped carbon

- Satin 2x2 twill carbon

Seat back trim inlays (always matched-to front trim inlay) - new

- Piano black

- Light ash open pore

- Dyed tamo ash open pore

- Satin chopped carbon

- Satin 2x2 twill carbon

Jewellery Packs

- Dark Chrome

Seatbelt colour

- Graphite

- Mocha

- Spicy red

- Champagne

- Flint

In Car Entertainment

- Aston Martin Premium Audio

- Bang & Olufsen BeoSound 13-speaker audio system

Interior Functional

- Garage door opener

- Premium smokers pack

- First aid kit

- Umbrella and holder

- Power seat bolsters

- Front seat ISOfix

- Auto parking

- Aston Martin tracking by Cobra

- Touch control (Touch pad for Infotainment operation)

- Blind Spot Warning

- Heated Steering Wheel (new)

Exterior

- Contemporary AML paint palette

- Special AML paint palette

- Gloss black splitter, diffuser and sills

- 2x2 twill carbon splitter, diffuser and sills

- Machined Carbon Wings Badge

Wheels (all 20”)

- 10-spoke shadow chrome

- 10-spoke silver directional diamond turned

- 10-spoke gloss black directional diamond turned

- 10-spoke shadow chrome directional

- Y-spoke forged silver diamond turned (new)

- Y-spoke forged champagne diamond turned (new)

- Y-spoke forged black diamond turned (new)

Brake calipers - painted

- Black

- Red

- Yellow

- Grey

Bonnet Meshes

- Black meshes

Windscreen surround (new)

- Gloss black

Tonneau finisher (new) – waistrail / DLO trim

- Gloss black

Wing mirror caps (new)

- Gloss black

Functional Exterior

- Protective tape

- Battery conditioner