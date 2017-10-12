Remember the Volkswagen XL1? How could you forget it. The dramatic-looking vehicle made its production debut in 2013 at the Geneva Motor Show, and promised a more efficient future for a marque that would soon find itself at the heart of a massive diesel scandal. Nonetheless, it remains an interesting offering – and this particular example is for sale.

The car is available on Autotrader U.K. by way of Lookers Volkswagen Newcastle. It’s one of just 200 examples sold to the general public, and has driven just 10 miles (16 kilometers) since its debut. The exterior is coated in a futuristic-looking white finish, while the cabin is a bit less understated with red, white, and grey cloth seats.

Power is sent to the rear wheels via a two-cylinder diesel engine paired with plug-in hybrid motor. A 5.5 kilowatt-hour battery pack allows for an electric range of 31 miles (50 kilometers), while overall fuel economy is listed at 260 miles per gallon on the U.S. cycle. Though efficient, the XL1 returns a measly 75 horsepower (55 kilowatts). This particular example comes paired to a seven-speed DSG.

20 photos

Though it may sound slow on paper, the XL1 actually manages a decent 0-62 mile-per-hour (100 kilometers per hour) time of 11.9 seconds, and continues on to a top speed of 98 mph (157 kmh). A low drag coefficient of 0.189 and a curb weight of just 1,753 pounds (795 kilograms) are in part to thank. The entire body is constructed of lightweight carbon fiber, and is draped over a magnesium-alloy subframe. For reference, the XL1 is about 580 pounds (263 kilograms) lighter than the current Mazda Miata.

Though it was only available in Europe, brand new the XL1 would set buyers back a hefty $146,000 (€111,000) in 2013. This particular example is slightly cheaper, though – the seller is asking £99,999 ($131,646). So if you’re in the market for something unique, call up the good folks at Lookers Volkswagen Newcastle.

Source: Autotrader U.K. via The Truth About Cars



