At the upcoming Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas sale, a one-of-a-kind Acura NSX will be crossing the auction block. Thanks to specialists at Clarion Builds (yes, the stereo company), this 1991 NSX was given a proper nut-and-bolt restoration, and a few subtle modifications to boot. For the right price, it could be in your driveway.

It’s one of just two classic projects from the company – the first was an equally handsome 1974 BMW 2002 that sold at auction for $125,000 in 2016. Alongside the beautiful Bimmer, the NSX showcases the company’s top-of-the-line audio equipment, as well as some impressive performance under the hood. We should know, we've driven it.

Power comes courtesy of a new 3.2-liter supercharged V6, borrowed from a 2004 NSX to replace the original 3.0-liter, 270-horsepower (201-kilowatt) engine. This new engine brings the total output to 344 hp (256 kW) and 247 pound-feet (334 Newton-meters) of torque, putting well it within modern sports car standards. That newfound performance gives it the ability to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just about 4.5 seconds.

At the rear, new AEM exhaust tips have been fitted to further amplify sound. Power is paired to a six-speed manual gearbox, and other performance upgrades include a hand-laid carbon fiber cold-air intake from AEM, KW Variant 3 coilovers, StopTech brakes, and staggered titanium-color Volk wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires.

In the cabin, alongside Clarion’s top-of-the-line NX807 multimedia system, the car has been fitted with navigation, FDS digital speakers, and a new subwoofer. The NSX even features a 360-degree SurroundEye camera that features laser/radar detection.

Alongside a Shelby GT500 Super Snake that will also head to auction in Vegas, this unique NSX will be sold with 100 percent of the proceeds benefitting charity, specifically the American Red Cross. The Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas auction will take place from October 19-21, 2017, at the Mandalay Bay Resort.

Source: Barrett-Jackson



