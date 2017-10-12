A standard Type R, and a more equipped Touring model could be available next year.

Pending no ridiculous markup, Honda’s new Civic Type R starts at $34,775 – which most would agree is a pretty reasonable asking price. But even Honda thinks that it’s new hot hatch may be a bit too expensive. Rumor has it that the Japanese marque could be working on an even cheaper variant for the near future, and there are documents to prove it.

According to a leaked information from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), by way of The Truth About Cars, an entry-level Civic Type R could be on the way. The document shows a new top-end touring model, signified by the model code FK8G7, paired with the Civic Type R’s same 306-horsepower (228-kilowatt) engine, as noted by the engine code K20C1.

This document suggests that two variants of the Civic Type R will be available beginning in 2018 – a base Type R, and a more well-equipped Type R Touring. This coincides with reports from back in April that a second, more well-equipped variant of the Type R would be offered.

Currently Honda only offers one Type R, fully equipped with features like a seven-inch touchscreen, a seven-inch driver information interface, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. The report suggests that the base Type R would do away with many of those options, and could start as low as $30,900, or $31,775 after fees – a hefty $3,000 discount over the current model.

For now, buyers will have to make do with the standard Type R – not that they’ll likely be complaining. The hotted-up Civic hatch comes with the aforementioned 306-hp (228-kW) turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, paired to a six-speed manual gearbox with power sent exclusively to the front wheels.  

Source: NHTSA via The Truth About Cars

