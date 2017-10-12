It’s hard to understand why someone would buy an exciting vehicle like a 2011 Ford Focus RS and only drive the hot hatch for 18 miles (29 kilometers). However, that person’s loss could be a future owner’s gain because Silverstone Auctions has a pristine example up for sale at its Birmingham, England, sale on November 11 and 12.

The original owner took delivery of the RS on May 23, 2011, and the person didn’t use the hot hatch very much. It comes with the plastic seat covers from the original delivery. Plus, the radio antenna is still uninstalled.

This Focus RS is a beauty with its Ultimate Green paint and black accents for parts like the rear wing. Matching lime-colored trim covers the Recaro sport seats. It also has the luxury pack 1 option group with a Sony radio.

This car has a weird history, though. According to Silverstone Auctions, there are just 18 miles currently on this Focus RS, and an interior photo shows the odometer at a mere 16.1 miles (26 km). However, there are four stamps in the service book for work by a Ford dealer in 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2016.

The new owner gets to enjoy a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine with 301 horsepower (225 kilowatts) that drives the front wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox. With so little time on the road, there should still be a lot of fun possible behind the wheel.

The second-gen Focus RS is probably a future classic, and Silverstone Auctions expects this one to sell for between 38,000 and 44,000 pounds ($49,910 and $57,795 at current exchange rates). For reference, a new RS starts at 32,265 pounds in the United Kingdom.

Source: Silverstone Auctions