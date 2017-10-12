Thanks to McLaren’s Special Operations division (or MSO), one very lucky, very wealthy customer will be taking home two McLaren vehicles unlike any other. The marque today has unveiled two bespoke supercars: an MSO R Coupe, and an MSO R Spider, each based on the 650S and fitted with a number of unique features.

The two supercars are the latest in a growing lineage of MSO-tuned vehicles, and come with the same external, internal, and mechanical specifications. Power is delivered via a 3.8-liter biturbo V8 producing 679 horsepower (506 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque – a healthy bump from the standard 650S' 641 hp (477 kW). A new titanium exhaust system with a "crossover" muffler has also been fitted, giving the supercars a unique sound.

All that newfound power is paired with a dramatic-looking exterior. New elements like the front bumper, hood, louvered fenders, roof scoop, side mirror casings, and rear decklid were all crafted out of MSO Visual Carbon Fiber (VCF). New five-spoke wheels finished in satin black on the coupe, and gloss black on the spider have also been fitted.

The exterior of both cars is finished in a handsome Liquid Silver, with unique Delta Red pin striping features found on the front splitter and side blades, while MSO R branding can be seen throughout the exterior, specifically on the splitter, side skirts, door sills, and rocker panels. The interior follows a similar custom-colored theme.

The cabins of both cars come wrapped in Alcantara, primarily in black with red accent stitching on the dash and steering wheel. The steering wheel also features a carbon fiber upper and lower portion for added performance feel. The seats, meanwhile, run opposite the dash, and come finished in red Alcantara with black accent stitching. The MSO R logo is also embroidered prominently in black on the headrests.

The package is finished off with an MSO R-branded key, a bespoke IRIS screen, and instrument cluster displays with gear-shift lights. The two cars are identified by unique plaques identifying them both as McLarens designed by MSO. The company doesn't say how much these two one-off builds cost, but if you have to ask...

Source: McLaren



