Despite the fact that we haven’t even seen prototypes of the yet unnamed Hyundai pickup truck, the company is eager to talk about potential derivatives. One that would spice up the range is being considered as senior manager of product planning for Australia, Andrew Tuitahi, has hinted the pickup truck might be blessed with six-cylinder power. When asked about whether the model in question will gain a luxed-up version or one with a beefier engine, the Hyundai official admitted both are being analyzed:

“It’s definitely a consideration. When we feed back [to Seoul] with key criteria, one of the elements is cabin appointments, another is engine performance.”

He went on to specify the company is paying attention to what Volkswagen has done with the V6 Amarok and at the same time to Ford about to reveal the Ranger Raptor. But there’s the matter of pricing as Hyundai needs to carefully figure out how much money customers are willing to pay for a performance truck.

Another subject up for debate is about the engine choice: gasoline or diesel? The former could very well be a biturbo 3.3-liter V6 already powering a variety of model, but with Genesis prepping a brand new high-output diesel, it might be a better match to lure in more European buyers. Hyundai has confirmed the pickup is U.S.-bound, but if the range topper will get a diesel, it seems unlikely that one will hit stateside.

As a refresher, Hyundai signaled its intentions towards doing a one-ton dual cab pickup almost three years ago at NAIAS in Detroit with the very promising Santa Cruz concept pictured here. It’s still not known when the production version will arrive, but it is believed the vehicle will be available around the end of the decade. First, the South Korean automaker needs to identify a suitable location to handle production, with a new plant in Thailand believed to be on the agenda.

Source: Motoring