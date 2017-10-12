Being able to play for a top team like FC Bayern München certainly has its perks considering that every year, players are kindly asked to pick a car from sponsor Audi to drive for the following 12 months. It’s a tradition that has been going on since way back in 2002 and now for the 15th season, the players were once again “tasked” to select a model from the four-ring company.

Much like last year, the RS6 Avant was the most popular car as no less than five soccer players decided to go with the insanely powerful wagon, including here Hummels, Jérôme Boateng and Thiago Alcántara. In second place came the Q7 together with its SQ7 TDI diesel monster chosen by Müller and Franck Ribéry. Another fast SUV was the SQ5 now in the hands of coach Jupp Heynckes, while Felix Götze is driving the most humble car of them all – an A3 Sportback.

The players at Bundesliga reigning champion FC Bayern München traveled to Ingolstadt to take delivery of the shiny new Audis and also had the opportunity to visit the factory, which is actually the company’s biggest plant and also the second-largest car factory in Europe. The skilled players got to see how the A3, A4, A5, and Q2 model lines are being put together at the facility where exactly 592,337 cars rolled off the assembly line in 2016.

The event organized in the heart of Audi was a perfect opportunity to showcase the company’s brand new A8 flagship already available in Europe exclusively with V6 engines for the time being. Also on display was the thrifty A5 Sportback G-tron, which is safe to say is kind of a rare breed considering it’s a premium car that can run on compressed natural gas.

Source: Audi