These four hatchbacks will be among the 50-plus cars in Ford's display at SEMA.
Ford isn’t playing around at SEMA this year. The automaker says it will have the largest OEM display at the sprawling show with over 50 custom vehicles on display. While various iterations of Mustangs and F-150 pickups are sure to be on-site, the Focus hatchback is still a very big player in the Blue Oval’s performance realm. Four such custom creations have been revealed today – three in RS trim and a single Focus ST – from different tuners.
As you would expect, each car has its own unique character. Also as you’d expect, each one is equipped with a variety of Ford Performance add-ons, in addition to bits from other aftermarket companies. We’ll highlight the major features, but the press release link below will have all the details for those who want to build their own fantastic Focus.
2017 Ford Focus ST by Blood Type Racing Inc
The first car on the list is the single ST, which is said to combine “lifestyle elements of moving images with motorsports to make a vehicle for the modern enthusiast.” We’re fairly certain we could sum up the car better by just saying it’s purple and cool, though the roof-mounted helipad for a drone seems a bit silly. What isn’t silly is the race-spec Borg Warner turbo under the hood that works with a Ford Performance exhaust system. The power upgrades get a special tune from Blood Type Racing, while upgraded air suspension and a Wilwood big brake kit help the handling. And since you can’t go to SEMA without some kind of body kit, the ST gets wide body fender flares with a splitter kit, and a rear hatch wing.
2017 Ford Focus RS TriAthlete by VMP Performance
As you might expect, this particular RS is designed to perform in three distinct areas – on the drag strip, the road course, or the daily commute. We not sure about living every day with a performance-oriented air suspension setup and a five-point racing harness, but we suspect the upgrades would be excellent at the track. It features a full body kit with a front splitter and rear diffuser, and to help a the drag strip it has an upgraded exhaust and intercooler, as well as custom tune to make the most of the upgrades.
2017 Ford Focus RS by Universal Technical Institute, Tjin Edition and Pennzoil
Of the cars on this list, the one with the longest name is also the most conservative in the styling department with only some subtle add-ons. There’s nothing subtle about the yellow finish, however, and with a Ford Performance exhaust with an upgraded intercooler and intake, we suspect it will outrun its own shine. Coilover suspension with big six-piston calipers help the handing and stopping duties, while a small host of carbon fiber updates inside round out the changes. Of all the cars here, it’s both the hardest to look at in direct sunlight, and probably the easiest to live with every day.
2017 Ford Focus RS by Rally Innovations
Ford has a long, rich history in stage rally, and this final SEMA offering attempts to capture that pedigree with a livery that looks like it came directly from a WRC event. Backing up the rally looks is an infusion of power courtesy of an upgraded intercooler, turbo down pipe, a Ford Performance exhaust and a custom COBB tune. It rides on coilovers at all four corners with upgraded sway bars and an adjustable camber kit. The wheels are rally-spec OZ Racing Superturismos, and the exterior gets all the requisite splitters, diffusers, and of course a light plate for tacking night stages.
Life in the Fast Lane – Ford Brings Passion and Performance to the 2017 SEMA show with Focus RS and Focus ST
Four distinct road racers will roll into Las Vegas this year in Ford’s display at the Specialty Equipment Market Association show. Beefed up and ready to dominate these Focus RS and Focus ST concepts highlight technology, and an intelligent balance of power and performance leading to pure exhilaration behind the wheel.
Ford continues to dominate the SEMA show this year with the largest OEM stand and over 50 vehicles on display. Going well beyond the standard display vehicles, Ford Out Front also offers attendees an interactive experience of riding in one of our performance car or trucks on a closed course.
2017 Ford Focus ST created by Blood Type Racing Inc.
Much More Than Trendy Tuner, Track Performance for a New Generation
This Focus ST concept combines lifestyle elements of moving images with motorsports to make a vehicle for the modern enthusiast. The exterior is all royalty, from the Midnight Purple paint to the wide body fender flares and rear hatch wing. The ST boasts a unique roof-mounted drone helipad, adding functionality to curb appeal. A Full Race Turbo kit means turbo lag is non-existent with quick response and increased engine output. Ford Performance accessories including exhaust, short throw shifter, and illuminated door sill plates making this Focus ST ready for prime time.
Base Vehicle
- 2017 Ford Focus ST
- 0L I4 EcoBoost engine
- 6-speed manual transmission
Powertrain
- FullRace turbo kit
- Borg Warner EFI 7163 turbo
- Ford Performance exhaust*
- Ford Performance short throw shifter**
- Mishimoto:
- Radiator
- Coolant reservoir
- Hoonigan oil cap
- Intercooler
- COBB Tuning Accessport Tuner/ tuned by Blood Type Racing
Chassis
- Airlift Performance air suspension
- Wilwood big brake kit
- Pierce Motorsports underbody brace
Wheels & Tires
- B-Forged Performance 768SL (19”x9.5”) wheels in brushed smoke gloss
- Toyo Tires T1 Sports (245/35/19) tires
Exterior
- Ford Accessories locking fuel plug*
- SoCal Garage Works wide body fender flares
- Rally Innovations splitter kit
- Rally Innovations rear hatch wing
- BASF Midnight Purple III paint
- AutoArt Glenview body and paint
- AutoArt Glenview custom HeliPad
- Thule roof rack system*
- Diode Dynamics head lights
Interior
- Ford Accessories all weather floor mats*
- Ford Accessories illuminated door sill plates*
- Sabelt GT621L carbon fiber racing seats
- Sabelt 4 Point racing harnesses
- Autopower roll bar with harness bar
- BTR custom rear storage compartment for camera and drone
- SoCal Garage Works carbon fiber steering wheel
2017 Focus RS “TriAthlete” created by VMP Performance
Ford Focus RS “TriAthlete” Gets the Gold
At the drag strip, the road course or on America’s twisty backroads, this Ford Focus RS smokes the competition in true Olympic triathlete style. Performance suspension and powertrain upgrades including a dual port blow-off valve helps vent the air-intake reducing turbo lag and eliminating cavitation. A sinister matte black finish with custom airbrush art and lightweight carbon fiber bits combine for an RS with a street stalker exterior and competitive attitude.
Base Vehicle
- 2017 Ford Focus RS
- 3L EcoBoost I4 engine
- 6-speed manual transmission
Powertrain
- Ford Performance cat-back exhaust**
- Ford Performance short throw shifter**
- Levels Performance high performance intercooler
- COBB Tuning carbon fiber cold air intake
- COBB Tuning Accessport handheld tuner
- Turbosmart internal wastegate actuator
- Kompact dual port blow-off valve
Chassis
- Air Lift - Performance series suspension
- DBA USA 4000 series T3 front/rear slotted rotors
Wheels and Tires
- Forgestar CF5 Deep Concave in custom matte black (19” x 9.5”) wheels
- Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 high performance (265/35ZR19) tires
Exterior
- Chris Cruz Artistry full custom paint in matte black with airbrushed graphics
- Anderson Composites:
- Carbon Fiber hood
- Rear spoiler
- Front splitter
- Rear diffuser
- Rocker panels and fog light surround
- Diode Dynamics lighting with RetroShop custom fitment
- Anchor Room lens tint
Interior
- Brey-Krause custom bolt-in harness bar
- Simpson Racing 5pt harness
- Ford Accessories:*
- Carbon fiber shift knob
- Carbon fiber instrument cluster
- Carbon fiber window switch cover
- Cargo area protector
2017 Ford Focus RS created by Universal Technical Institute, Tjin Edition and Pennzoil
Street Performance Packaged for Speed
Fast and fearless, this Focus RS is ready for action thanks to performance upgrades including FullRace intercooler, piping and intake and Ford Performance exhaust. The exterior features Axalta paint in Pennzoil yellow with Ford Performance interior carbon fiber features for a sleek and lightweight cabin. Wheels, tires, brakes and suspension have been upgraded for increased feedback and sharper steering response.
Base Vehicle
- 2017 Ford Focus RS
- 3L EcoBoost I4 engine
- 6-speed manual transmission
Powertrain
- Ford Performance exhaust **
- Ford Performance short throw shifter**
- FullRace intercooler and piping
- FullRace intake
- Optima Battery
Chassis
- BC Racing coilovers
- Baer Brakes (6 piston calipers and rotors)
Wheels & Tires
- Rotiform (19”x9.5”) wheels
- Falken FK150 (245/35/19)
Exterior
- Anderson Composite carbon fiber body accessories
- Axalta Pennzoil yellow paint
Interior
- Ford Accessories:*
- Carbon fiber shift knob
- Carbon fiber instrument cluster
- Carbon fiber window switch cover
- Kicker audio components
2017 Ford Focus RS created by Rally Innovations
Rally Revival Dominates the Road
A balance of capable performance and aggressive appearance, this Focus RS Rally Revival pays tribute to celebrated rally drivers over the years. An RS-R coilover suspension improves ride quality, performance, and comfort while reducing excessive vibrations from every day driving, as well as minimizing noises from suspension movements. Added Ford Performance short throw shifter provides a more direct and connected feel, giving better feedback while driving whether you’re cruising local streets or pushing the limits on the track.
Base Vehicle
- 2017 Focus RS
- 3L I4 EcoBoost engine
- 6-speed manual transmission
Powertrain
- Mountune
- High-flow Induction kit & full intercooler upgrade
- Ultra-High Performance Silicon Boost /Coolant hose kit
- CSF triple-pass high performance radiator
- Borla 3” catted down pipe
- Ford Performance S-Type 3” cat-back exhaust
- COBB Access Port V3
- Ford Performance short throw shifter**
Chassis
- RS-R Sports-i coilover suspension
- Eibach front / rear sway bars
- DBA USA 4000 series front / rear slotted rotors
- Rally Innovations R4S intercooler “X” brace
- Whiteline camber adjustment bushing kit front/rear
Wheels & Tires
- OZ Racing Superturismo GT (19”x8”) wheels
- Nitto NT01 (235/35/19) tires
- Shop TPMS tire pressure monitoring sensors
- Tred Wear raised white letter tire inserts
Exterior
- Baja Designs 3x3 Squadron Pro & S2 LED Amber– driving/combo & wide cornering lighting
- Rally Innovations:
- Light plate
- R4S aluminum front, side and rear splitters
- R4S 1 pc aluminum rear diffuser
- R4S wheel diverters & mud flaps
- R4S rally wing
- Hood vents (collaborated w/ Anaheim Rod & Custom)
- Sparco stainless steel latches
- Pekok Autobody body finish
- Rolotech vinyl car wraps– Avery intense blue & 3M storm gray vinyl wrap with R4S graphic scheme
Interior
- Autometer Cobalt Series boost, oil, air/fuel and Pro Shift light gauges and Omni pod mount
- Rally Innovations custom 4 pt. roll cage, R4S interior panels & rear seat delete
- Sparco :
- EVO race seats
- R353 steering wheel & globe shift knob
- HPI 4-point harnesses