Plenty has already been said about the upcoming new Toyota Supra. We know that it will share its platform with the convertible BMW Z4, and that it will come powered by a range of engines, including a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 delivering "north of 400 horsepower." But until the final reveal – which could come as early as the Tokyo Motor Show, if we’re lucky – we still don’t know exactly how the new Supra will look.

Thankfully, one artist at the SupraMKV Forum has pieced together a realistic version of the production Supra, using the FT-1 as its base. The rendering shares a few similarities with the original concept that was unveiled in 2014, but introduces a number of new design cues based on the latest spy photos.

The dramatic-looking fascia and grille found on the FT-1 concept has been replaced with a more streamlined trio of grilles. The bulging nose piece remains, but overall the features have been toned down significantly from the original concept. The rendering even gains more production-friendly headlights, apart from the same LED strip carrying over. Overall the rendering is a handsome interpretation of what could be.

For now, we’ll have to make do with spy shots and what early information has leaked. Alongside the turbocharged V6 engine mentioned previously, rumor has it that the Supra could come with a smaller four-cylinder option, generating anywhere from 248 hp (185 kW) to 335 hp (250 kW). Both engines will reportedly come paired to either an automatic or manual gearbox.

A close-to-production concept of the new Supra could make its debut as early as this month at the Tokyo Motor show. Magna Steyr is reportedly contracted to begin production on both the Supra and the BMW Z4 at its facility in Graz, Austria, in 2018, so expect to see a production version following in the near future – possibly at the 2018 Detroit Motor Show.

Source: SupraMKV Forum



