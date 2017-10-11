Hide press release Show press release

New S Appearance Package Offers Sporty Look for 2018 Chrysler Pacifica



2018 Chrysler Pacifica now available with a customized, athletic look with the new S Appearance Package



Available on 2018 Pacifica Touring Plus, Touring L, Touring L Plus and Limited models



Dealers can order minivans with S Appearance package beginning this week and vehicles will be in showrooms later this fall



Chrysler Pacifica is the most awarded minivan of 2016 and 2017



October 11, 2017 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - The award-winning Chrysler Pacifica is now available with a new attitude, courtesy of the S Appearance Package. With the S Appearance Package, the 2018 Pacifica gets a sporty look featuring black accents inside and out. Already the most awarded minivan of both 2016 and 2017, the Chrysler Pacifica's available new look is designed to attract even more attention.



“The Chrysler Pacifica definitely stands out in the school drop-off line, and its class-leading style has won over many new customers,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and Fiat, FCA – North America. “The Pacifica’s S Appearance Package takes that style to the next level and offers our customers yet another unique personality that further differentiates Pacifica from the rest of the segment.”



The Pacifica’s S Appearance Package features Gloss Black accents throughout the exterior, including grille surrounds, eyebrow accents on headlamps, daylight opening molding and rear valance molding. Eighteen-inch wheels with a Black Noise finish are standard, while 20-inch Black Noise wheels are available. The Chrysler wing badges on the front and rear are Black Noise with a Gloss Black insert, while the “Pacifica” and “S” badges in the rear are also in Black Noise. A black roof rack is optional on the Touring Plus and standard on other trim levels equipped with the S Appearance Package.



Inside, the S Appearance Package includes black seats with Light Diesel Gray accents and the “S” logo; Light Diesel Gray stitching and Piano Black accents on the steering wheel; and Light Diesel Gray stitching and Anodized Ice Cave bezels on the instrument panel and door trim. All other interior elements are fully black, including the front overhead console, headliner, visors, second- and third-row cargo lighting bezel, A-pillar trim and center console.



The Chrysler Pacifica S Appearance Package is available for $595 U.S. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) and can be added to any Touring Plus, Touring L, Touring L Plus or Limited models. The 20-inch Black Noise wheels can be added to any model equipped with the S Appearance Package for an additional $995 MSRP. The S Appearance Package will be available to order this week and in dealer showrooms this fall.



The Chrysler Pacifica also receives additional updates for the 2018 model year, including standard SafetyTec across all gas and hybrid models, upgraded Uconnect 4 systems with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and available 4G LTE Wi-Fi (late availability).



The 2018 Chrysler Pacifica reinvents the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. Re-engineered from the ground up on an all-new platform, the Pacifica delivers class-leading gasoline and hybrid powertrains to the minivan segment. With more than 100 available safety and security features, the Uconnect Theater rear seat entertainment system, and a full array of comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica is a no-compromises minivan ideally suited for today's families and has earned its spot as the most awarded minivan of 2016 and 2017.



About Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, intuitive innovation and technology all at an extraordinary value since the company was founded in 1925.



For 2018, the Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its class-exclusive, innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain. It’s the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves 84 MPGe in electric-only mode and 33 miles of all-electric range. The 2018 Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand’s promise of iconic and elegant design executed with world-class performance, efficiency and quality – all at an attainable value.



Beyond just exceptionally designed vehicles, the Chrysler brand has incorporated class-leading, high-tech features into its products, including the plug-in hybrid powertrain in the Pacifica Hybrid, the industry-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and storage system on the Chrysler Pacifica, and the Chrysler 300’s Uconnect 4 system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with improved features and an award-winning interface.