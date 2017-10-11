Running out of energy after pedaling? Not to worry as the bike's electric battery has enough juice for 62 miles.
From the 225xe minivan to the 740e large sedan, BMW has a considerable amount of hybrids in its lineup and now it’s adding another one that’s shall we say, slightly different. For starters, it’s missing two wheels and only has 90 Newton-meters (66 pound-feet). While that may seem like a low amount of torque, it’s quite impressive for an e-bike and is actually on a par with the base versions of the Renault Twingo and Smart ForTwo. These two city cars share a naturally aspirated 1.0-liter engine with three cylinders rated at just 91 Nm (67 lb-ft).
The BMW Active Hybrid e-bike as it’s known by its full name is technically a hybrid as it combines pedal power with electric assistance. It has been engineered to accommodate a 250W motor and a 504-Wh battery that can last for up to 62 miles (100 kilometers) and can be detached from the bike.
To lure in tech-savvy customers, the e-bike comes with a micro USB socket as well as Bluetooth functionality allowing owners to hook it up to their smartphones. In addition, the two-wheel hybrid from BMW incorporates configurable pedal assistance by granting riders the possibility to pick from four different power modes modifying the degree of pedal assistance, from Eco (50%) to Turbo (275%). At full throttle, the e-bike will top out at 16 mph (25 kph).
Both the electric motor and the battery pack have been built into the bike’s hydroformed aluminum frame to ensure a clean look. It wears a two-tone Frozen Black and Arctic Silver paint finish and benefits from an LED light incorporated into the rear wheel mudguard made from aluminum. A bespoke saddle created specifically for e-bikes along with the lightweight fiberglass handle round off the list of goodies.
Needless to say, all of these high-end features come at a price as BMW wants €3,400 (about $4,015) in Germany for its new Active Hybrid e-bike.
BMW Active Hybrid e-bike
Electric, elegant, unique: The new BMW Active Hybrid e-bike with powerful high-performance battery integrated fully into the frame. Innovative saddle designed specifically for e-bikes provides comfort, safety and electrifying riding pleasure.
Munich. The new BMW Active Hybrid e-bike sees BMW Lifestyle writing the next chapter in the success story of the BMW Bikes Collection and demonstrates once again how innovative technology and sophisticated design can come together into an aesthetically pleasing overall concept.
Powerful assistance on short and long rides.
The BMW Active Hybrid e-bike is equipped with a comprehensively revised drive concept, which makes its presence felt in the form of a significant power boost. The advanced Brose electric motor can be activated as required to supplement the rider’s pedal power. Producing output of 250 W and 90 Nm (66 lb-ft) of torque, the motor injects extra dynamism and serves up the agility for which BMW is renowned. Providing the energy for the electric pedal assistance – over a range of up to 100 km (62 miles) – is a removable 504 Wh battery. The rider can adjust the degree of pedal assistance with ease via the new display; four different power modes (from ECO (+50%) to TURBO (+275%)) can be selected up to a maximum 25 km/h (16 mph). Plus, the micro USB socket and Bluetooth function allow customers to hook their smartphone up to the bike.
Harmoniously integrated drive module enables an elegantly sporty profile.
The BMW Active Hybrid e-bike captures the imagination with both its technical components and its design. For example, the motor and battery are fully integrated into the hydroformed aluminium frame, highlighting the bike’s elegantly sporty silhouette. The frame’s profile is accentuated by the familiar BMW “bullneck”, which exudes energy and forward-surging presence, and the exclusive Frozen Black and Arctic Silver paintwork.
A glance at the bike’s mudguards provides particularly striking evidence of how this exacting approach has been applied across even the smallest details. The LED light integrated into the aluminium mudguard over the rear wheel maximises safety and adds a further design flourish.
Saddling up securely with the eZone.
E-bikes not only deliver an inimitable riding experience, they also place very specific demands on their saddles. Which is why saddle maker Selle Royale commissioned BMW Group subsidiary Designworks to develop the first ever saddle tailored specifically to the requirements of e-bikers. The innovative form of the “eZone” (on sale since September) is based on a zonal concept fine-tuned to the particular attributes of e-bikes and the need profiles of their riders. A short nose, a rising seat surface at the rear and moving side wings create a stable seating position and improve balance when pushing off and braking. And they also ensure safety in typical e-bike acceleration situations. The eZone likewise convinces with an increase in comfort courtesy of three-zone padding featuring 3D Skingel and Royal Gel. Meanwhile, the fiberglass handle integrated into the underside of the saddle makes the bike easier to move around; e-bikes are often heavier than classic bicycles on account of their drive module.
The BMW Active Hybrid e-bike is now available from selected BMW dealers. All other models in the BMW bicycle range and related equipment can be purchased online at http://shop.bmw.com/.
Manufacturer’s recommended retail price:
BMW Active Hybrid e-bike: EUR 3,400.00