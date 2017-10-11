From the 225xe minivan to the 740e large sedan, BMW has a considerable amount of hybrids in its lineup and now it’s adding another one that’s shall we say, slightly different. For starters, it’s missing two wheels and only has 90 Newton-meters (66 pound-feet). While that may seem like a low amount of torque, it’s quite impressive for an e-bike and is actually on a par with the base versions of the Renault Twingo and Smart ForTwo. These two city cars share a naturally aspirated 1.0-liter engine with three cylinders rated at just 91 Nm (67 lb-ft).

The BMW Active Hybrid e-bike as it’s known by its full name is technically a hybrid as it combines pedal power with electric assistance. It has been engineered to accommodate a 250W motor and a 504-Wh battery that can last for up to 62 miles (100 kilometers) and can be detached from the bike.

To lure in tech-savvy customers, the e-bike comes with a micro USB socket as well as Bluetooth functionality allowing owners to hook it up to their smartphones. In addition, the two-wheel hybrid from BMW incorporates configurable pedal assistance by granting riders the possibility to pick from four different power modes modifying the degree of pedal assistance, from Eco (50%) to Turbo (275%). At full throttle, the e-bike will top out at 16 mph (25 kph).

Both the electric motor and the battery pack have been built into the bike’s hydroformed aluminum frame to ensure a clean look. It wears a two-tone Frozen Black and Arctic Silver paint finish and benefits from an LED light incorporated into the rear wheel mudguard made from aluminum. A bespoke saddle created specifically for e-bikes along with the lightweight fiberglass handle round off the list of goodies.

Needless to say, all of these high-end features come at a price as BMW wants €3,400 (about $4,015) in Germany for its new Active Hybrid e-bike.

Source: BMW