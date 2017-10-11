Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has filed a trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the Alfa Romeo Giulietta compact hatchback. At this point the Italian company’s intentions are not clear and we don’t know whether it plans to bring the current generation of the model to America or it will wait until the all-new Giulietta arrives.

In fact, in the last couple of years, Alfa has confirmed multiple times it has no plans to sell the Giulietta and MiTo in the United States. Given that, we won’t be surprised if the Italian automaker uses the Giulietta moniker for a concept car, as Car and Driver suggests.







Another possible option is Alfa Romeo to put the Giulietta name on its upcoming Giulia-based sports coupe, just like BMW did with the 3 Series and 4 Series, but we don’t put our money behind it.

The current Giulietta was refreshed early last year and is expected to remain on sale for at least a couple of years before the next generation arrives. It could bring a switch to an RWD platform, which will make it possibly the only compact hatch on the market driven by the rear wheels, considering BMW’s new 1 Series will be FWD.

The second generation Giulietta, if there will actually be one, will be based on a shortened version of the Giorgio architecture, which underpins the Giulia, Stelvio, and all future Alfa models. The new car is expected to retain the current model’s dimensions, but to offer significantly improved dynamics and performance thanks to a number of tech upgrades.

We will have to wait until the end of the decade to see what the Italians have prepared, as before the hatchback the company will release a fullsize sedan, two SUVs, and two specialty models.

Source: Car and Driver