Well, it was nice while it lasted. It turns out the impressive 368 horsepower output of the turbocharged four-cylinder engine inside the highly anticipated 2018 Jeep Wrangler might’ve been a typo. The updated NHTSA document now lists the 2.0-liter engine as “not rated,” so we don’t know how much power it will actually produce. Older reports do suggest the turbo-four engine pictured below and codenamed “Hurricane” will have somewhere in the region of 300 hp, which isn’t half bad.

It was probably too good to be true as we would have had a Jeep Wrangler nearly as powerful as a 375-hp Mercedes-AMG CLA 45, which is currently the strongest four-cylinder production car in the world along with the A45 hatchback and the GLA45 crossover. We can’t say that we are entirely surprised taking into account last week a source close to Jeep told Road & Track that power number was “dead wrong.”

The updated table doesn’t bring any other changes to the new Jeep as the larger Pentastar 3.6-liter V6 engine continues to have the same 285 hp like it does in the current Wrangler JK.

As a side note, the “45” models from Mercedes-AMG are not the most powerful four-cylinder road-going cars the automotive industry has ever seen. Some will remember that back in 2014, Mitsubishi sold a Lancer Evolution X FQ-440 MR in the United Kingdom. Limited to just 40 examples at £50,000 a pop ($82,725 as per the exchange rates from March 26, 2014), the bonkers sedan had a turbocharged 2.0-liter mill rated at a whopping 440 hp (328 kW) and 412 lb-ft (558 Nm).

Mercedes-AMG has promised to up the power ante with the next generation of its “A45” models as these will be dialed to hit or even exceed the 400-hp mark. An even more powerful version rumored to carry the “Predator” codename is on the agenda, but we won’t take that into consideration since it will be electrified.

Source: The Truth About Cars, JL Wrangler Forums