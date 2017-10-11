The upcoming Gran Turismo Sport title exclusively available for the PlayStation 4 certainly has some stunning visuals, but it still can’t quite match reality. In an attempt to blur the lines between video games and the real world, Nissan has decided to modify a GT-R to make it controllable via a standard DualShock 4 controller taken from Sony’s video game console.

This one-of-a-kind Godzilla is equipped with four robots in charge of doing all the work by steering, accelerating, and braking the car as well as operating the transmission based on the input received from the unmodified controller. These robots are by no any means slow as a total of six computers mounted at the back of the supercar update the controls up to an amazing 100 times per second.

A micro-computer is responsible for interpreting the signals generated by the DualShock controller and these are then sent to the GT-R in a way that the onboard systems can understand them. Nissan mentions its remote controlled machine can be wirelessly operated at distances of up to one kilometer (0.6 miles).

To prove that it all works as advertised, Nismo athlete and GT Academy winner Jann Mardenborough was tasked by Nissan to test the GT-R /C at Silverstone where the robotized performance coupe reached 130 mph (211 kph) and averaged 76 mph (122 kph). His fastest lap was recorded at 1 minute and 17.47 seconds.

Celebrating 20 years of Nissan involvement in the Gran Turismo franchise, the wirelessly controlled GT-R received additional changes as the engineers also installed two independent safety systems that work on different frequencies. In case the “driver” loses control of the car, two extra operators automatically kick in to cut the engine and apply the brakes, thus reducing the risks of an accident.

This unusual demonstration doesn’t mark the end of the Nissan GT-R /C since it will go on tour next year at U.K. schools to serve as a promotional tool to get students interested in engineering, math, science, and technology.

Source: Nissan