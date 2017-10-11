The adorable Jimny has been virtually the same for almost two decades, but things are about to change in the near future as Suzuki was seen recently in Spain while putting the finishing touches on the fourth generation. At a first glance, it may seem like this is a prototype of the rumored mini Mercedes G-Class tentatively called “GLB,” but it’s in fact the next Jimny wearing a funny camo.

You might also like: 2018 Suzuki Jimny Leaked Images Go High-Res In Colorful Renders

Some would say the disguise is futile considering fully revealing official images from a dealer presentation have emerged already onto the web, but that has been the norm in the automotive industry for decades. The camouflage impersonating the G-Wagen will drop once the new Jimny is going to be revealed in full. When will it happen? We will see it in just a couple of weeks at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show.





5 photos

Once it will arrive, the new Jimny will no doubt retain the boxy shape, but in a slightly larger body that will free up more room for the passengers. Not only has the exterior been leaked already, but we also have an imagine showing the interior of a right-hand-drive version with some bits and pieces borrowed from the Swift supermini.

The retro-flavored Jimny has to meet some big expectations as Suzuki through the voice of its European director, Takanori Suzuki, has said recently in an interview with Autocar he expects the new generation to boost the firm’s sales on the old continent by a massive 20 percent. To achieve that, it will maintain the formula that made it so popular: body-on-frame construction, old-school styling, 4x4 system with low-range gearing, and an attainable asking price.

The 45th Tokyo Motor Show will start on October 25th with the first press day, so we are likely only a few days away from the online reveal of the new Suzuki Jimny.

Video: Automedia