We have good and bad news for all the Porsche fans out there, who can’t afford a vehicle from the German sports car brand. It is starting a new subscription program, which will provide customers a “flexible access to Porsche vehicles via a mobile app.” However, the Porsche Passport will be available exclusively in metro Atlanta.

The program will give clients access to a total of 22 different Porsche cars, offered with no mileage restrictions. It is the result of a cooperation between the automaker and Clutch Technologies, both based in Atlanta.







"Our Strategy 2025 vision is to be the most aspirational brand in a new era of mobility and consumer expectations,” President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, Klaus Zellmer, commented. “Catering to customers' desire to experience our sports cars in new ways is a part of our core strategy. With Porsche Passport, we now offer our customers a simple and flexible driving solution at their fingertips."

Porsche Passport will feature two membership plans. The first one is an entry-level program, called “Launch”, which gives access to eight Porsches, including the 718 Boxster and Cayman S, as well as the Macan S and Cayenne, for a monthly fee of $2,000.

If you want an access to all 22 models of the marque, you will have to make a $1,000 upgrade to the “Accelerate” program, which includes the 911 Carrera S, Panamera 4S, Macan GTS and Cayenne S E-Hybrid SUVs, in addition to the vehicles offered in the "Launch" package.

The fixed monthly fee covers all the expenses for the selected car, including vehicle tax and registration, insurance, and maintenance, as well as detailing. If you live in Atlanta and want to sign up, you have to only download the Porsche Passport app available on Apple and Android devices to apply for membership. It’s important to note, however, that both packages require a one-time activation fee of $500.

Learn more about the Porsche Passport in the press release section below.

Source: Porsche Cars North America