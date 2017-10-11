Mini has revealed a limited edition model targeting younger drivers or those looking for cracking, hot hatch looks with lower running costs. The Mini 1499 GT will be available exclusively in the United Kiingdom for £299 (approximately $395 at the current exchange rates) per month and is based on the Mini One, meaning you get the same 101-horsepower (75-kilowatt), 1.2-liter three-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine and six-speed manual gearbox (tech specs below). But as you may have noticed, it looks way cooler than a normal Mini One.

The cool comes courtesy of a full John Cooper Works bodykit and black 17-inch JCW wheels, plus the colors, which are limited to the Midnight Black and gold shown here, or Pepper White with black decals. You also get JCW sports seats, JCW badging and leather multifunction steering wheel with red stitching, so you won’t feel short-changed inside.

And if you recognise those decals then you must be a Mini aficionado, as they're designed to be a nod to the original Mini 1275 GT shown above. We certainly reckon they look great.

Only 1499 examples of this special edition, three-door GT model will be made, and you can buy it in the UK with a £299 deposit followed by another £299 per month for the next 48 months, assuming a 10,000-mile annual limit. That also includes insurance for the first year, although you must have held a full UK licence for three years to qualify.

The £16,990 (about $22,425) list price of the 1499 GT actually puts it at £600 more than the faster 136-hp (101-kW) Mini Cooper, but of course that's not as well equipped, wouldn’t have the butch looks and lovely retro decals of the GT, and would be more expensive to insure.

The Mini 1499 GT will arrive in UK dealerships in November this year.