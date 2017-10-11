Drive a 101-hp, JCW-tuned Mini for the price of a Mini Cooper.
Mini has revealed a limited edition model targeting younger drivers or those looking for cracking, hot hatch looks with lower running costs. The Mini 1499 GT will be available exclusively in the United Kiingdom for £299 (approximately $395 at the current exchange rates) per month and is based on the Mini One, meaning you get the same 101-horsepower (75-kilowatt), 1.2-liter three-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine and six-speed manual gearbox (tech specs below). But as you may have noticed, it looks way cooler than a normal Mini One.
The cool comes courtesy of a full John Cooper Works bodykit and black 17-inch JCW wheels, plus the colors, which are limited to the Midnight Black and gold shown here, or Pepper White with black decals. You also get JCW sports seats, JCW badging and leather multifunction steering wheel with red stitching, so you won’t feel short-changed inside.
And if you recognise those decals then you must be a Mini aficionado, as they're designed to be a nod to the original Mini 1275 GT shown above. We certainly reckon they look great.
Only 1499 examples of this special edition, three-door GT model will be made, and you can buy it in the UK with a £299 deposit followed by another £299 per month for the next 48 months, assuming a 10,000-mile annual limit. That also includes insurance for the first year, although you must have held a full UK licence for three years to qualify.
The £16,990 (about $22,425) list price of the 1499 GT actually puts it at £600 more than the faster 136-hp (101-kW) Mini Cooper, but of course that's not as well equipped, wouldn’t have the butch looks and lovely retro decals of the GT, and would be more expensive to insure.
The Mini 1499 GT will arrive in UK dealerships in November this year.
- New MINI special edition inspired by the classic 1275 GT.
- MINI 1499 GT available to order now.
- Limited production run of just 1,499 units, execlusively for the UK market.
- Includes distinctive John Cooper Works styling features and unique graphics.
- One year’s inclusive insurance** with £299 deposit and £299 per month through MINI Ready Fuel Go finance offer* from MINI Financial Services. On the road pricing from £16,990.
The latest special edition to join the MINI UK line-up celebrates the brand’s rich heritage with a nod to one of the best known sporty classic Minis of all time, the 1275 GT.
Available to order now, the 1499 GT recalls the entertaining drive, distinctive styling and low running costs of the 1969 original, which was one of the most affordable performance cars of its day.
The 1275 GT badging relected the increased engine capacity over the standard 998cc Mini. The all-new MINI 1499 GT treads a similar path for 2017. With 102 hp on tap and 0-60mph in 10.1 seconds courtesy of its lively Twin Power Turbo three-cylinder engine, the 1499 GT is perfect for drivers seeking an entertaining drive and unique vehicle.
The 1499 GT will be built in a limited production run of just 1,499 cars between November 2017 and February 2018, and is sure to be in high demand.
For the launch of the 1499 GT, MINI Financial Services has launched an enticing new finance offer. MINI Ready Fuel Go* offers one year’s inclusive insurance (subject to terms**) with a £299 customer deposit and £299 monthly payment. On the road pricing starts at £16,990.
There will be a choice of two colours, Pepper White or Midnight Black. In Midnight Black, the car gets distinctive gold 1499 GT side stripes. Pepper White models feature the same distinctive graphics, but in black.
Additional exterior features include the MINI John Cooper Works Sport Pack, featuring 17” Track Spoke alloy wheels in Black, dark tinted windows and white indicator lenses. The styling pack includes distinctive John Cooper Works front and rear bumpers, side skirts, a split level spoiler and John Cooper Works door entry plates.
Interior features include John Cooper Works Sports seats in Dinamica and leather and JCW badges, a JCW steering wheel in perforated leather with Chilli Red stitching and multi-function controls, cruise control, a Visual Boost radio with MINI Connected smartphone compatibility and Piano Black interior trim, along with Carbon Black interior details and an Anthracite headlining.
A sports suspension completes the MINI 1499 GT package, which also includes all of the standard equipment found on the MINI One Hatch. This includes features such as independent rear suspension, a six-speed manual gearbox with sports-car inspired rev matching technology, air conditioning and all-round disc brakes.