The German tuner Irmscher know that it’s doing when the time comes to upgrade the latest vehicles from Opel, and the firm’s latest work gives Grandland X crossover a fresher look with some tiny upgrades.

The parts include a simplified front grille with either a chrome or carbon fiber accent strip on top. It’s also available with our without an Opel badge in the middle. New side steps are available in polished stainless steel or matte black. At the rear, there’s a stainless steel protector below the hatchback for extra style and protecting the rear from damage when loading items into the back. A set of 20-inch wheels with twisted spokes provides an attractive accent to the outside, and the tuner offers various styles in 17- to 19-inch diameters, too.







Irmscher can improve the Grandland X’s performance, too. Engine tuning can boost the output of the gas or diesel mills by up to 25 horsepower (19 kilowatts). Lowering springs can drop the ride height by 1.2 inches (30 millimeters), too.

Irmscher has a few improvements for the cabin, too. Stainless steel doorsill plates add some shine when entering the vehicle. The company can a also work with clients to refinish the crossover’s cabin in high-quality leather, including the buyer’s choice of hides and colors.







Opel introduced the Grandland X earlier this year as a choice for buyers looking for more space than the smaller Crossland X. It shares underpinnings with the Peugeot 3008 but starts at a lower price. Buyers can get a 1.2-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 130 horsepower (96 kilowatts) and 169 pound-feet (230 Newton meters) of torque, or there’s a 1.6-liter diesel that produces 120 hp (88 kW) and 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) of torque. Buyers can also get premium amenities like adaptive cruise control and a panoramic sunroof.

Opel has big plans for the Grandland X in the future. A performance-oriented OPC variant should join the lineup eventually, and renderings already imagine how it might look. Plus, the brand confirms that a plug-in hybrid version is on the way, too.

Source: Irmscher