Going to a car dealership can be a time-consuming and stressful process: Stacks of paperwork, negotiating the best price, talking to multiple sales reps, picking out the best car, and the list goes on. Hyundai intends to eliminate some of those car buying woes with Shopper Assurance — a program that allows the customer to do most of the purchasing process online and then some.

The plan promises four things: Transparent pricing, flexible test drives, streamlined purchasing, and a three-day money back guarantee.

Transparent pricing intends to eliminate the need to search for a new vehicle on a third-party dealer website such as Cars.com or Autotrader. Participating dealers’ websites will have online inventories that reflect the fair market price of a vehicle (MSRP minus incentives and dealer discounts). Hyundai hopes this will reduce confusion with other advertised incentives and negotiation times at the dealership.

Potential customers won’t even have to leave their home to go test drive a new Hyundai. Using the Hyundai Drive app, test drives can be scheduled for a certain time and location – meaning, a Hyundai dealership will drive the car to you at home, work, a coffee shop, or wherever you want to take it for a spin.

Most of the endless paperwork can also be completed before setting foot in the dealership. Customers can apply for financing, obtain credit approvals, value trade-ins, and calculate monthly payments all from the comfort of their couch.

“We expect [Shopper Assurance] to be a differentiator,” Chief Marketing Officer of Hyundai Motor America, Dean Evans said in a press release. “It is the future of car buying, and our commitment to creating a flexible, efficient and better way to purchase a car in partnership with our dealer body.”

After buying the car, if the customer isn’t satisfied with the new Hyundai after three days, they can return it to the dealer for a full refund.

At launch, Shopper Assurance will be available on any new Hyundai model, but only at dealerships in Miami, Orlando, Dallas, and Houston. Hyundai says it will be available nationwide by early 2018.

Source: Hyundai