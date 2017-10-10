On-demand car buying program available on all new Hyundai vehicles.
Going to a car dealership can be a time-consuming and stressful process: Stacks of paperwork, negotiating the best price, talking to multiple sales reps, picking out the best car, and the list goes on. Hyundai intends to eliminate some of those car buying woes with Shopper Assurance — a program that allows the customer to do most of the purchasing process online and then some.
The plan promises four things: Transparent pricing, flexible test drives, streamlined purchasing, and a three-day money back guarantee.
Transparent pricing intends to eliminate the need to search for a new vehicle on a third-party dealer website such as Cars.com or Autotrader. Participating dealers’ websites will have online inventories that reflect the fair market price of a vehicle (MSRP minus incentives and dealer discounts). Hyundai hopes this will reduce confusion with other advertised incentives and negotiation times at the dealership.
Potential customers won’t even have to leave their home to go test drive a new Hyundai. Using the Hyundai Drive app, test drives can be scheduled for a certain time and location – meaning, a Hyundai dealership will drive the car to you at home, work, a coffee shop, or wherever you want to take it for a spin.
Most of the endless paperwork can also be completed before setting foot in the dealership. Customers can apply for financing, obtain credit approvals, value trade-ins, and calculate monthly payments all from the comfort of their couch.
“We expect [Shopper Assurance] to be a differentiator,” Chief Marketing Officer of Hyundai Motor America, Dean Evans said in a press release. “It is the future of car buying, and our commitment to creating a flexible, efficient and better way to purchase a car in partnership with our dealer body.”
After buying the car, if the customer isn’t satisfied with the new Hyundai after three days, they can return it to the dealer for a full refund.
At launch, Shopper Assurance will be available on any new Hyundai model, but only at dealerships in Miami, Orlando, Dallas, and Houston. Hyundai says it will be available nationwide by early 2018.
Source: Hyundai
Industry-First Nationwide Commitment to Modernizing Car Shopping Offers More Options and Convenience for Customers
Launches Today in Miami, Orlando, Dallas and Houston and Will Roll Out to All Hyundai Dealers in Early 2018
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 10, 2017 – In building on the brand promise to provide customers with a better experience, Hyundai introduces Shopper Assurance, an industry-first nationwide program that streamlines and modernizes the car-buying experience. Today, a majority of car buyers are frustrated with the automotive retail experience and are looking for new ways to shop for and buy a new car. Shopper Assurance focuses on four elements that make the often arduous process of purchasing a car easier, faster and worry-free.
- Transparent Pricing: Participating dealers post the fair market pricing (MSRP minus incentives and any dealer offered discounts) on the dealer websites, so the customer knows exactly what the market pricing is for the vehicle. This can reduce the time it takes to negotiate a price and can eliminate the frustration of widely advertised incentives not being available on dealer websites.
- Flexible Test Drive: Customers are given the option to conduct a test drive for any new vehicle on their own terms through Hyundai Drive, a platform that allows the test drive to be scheduled by contacting the dealer on their website, by phone or by using a custom-built app (in available markets). The selected test-drive vehicle can be at a location of the customer’s choosing, such as their home, their office or a coffee shop.
- Streamlined Purchase: Reduces the time customers spend at the dealer by allowing car buyers to complete most of the paperwork online prior to visiting the dealership for a vehicle in the dealer’s inventory. This includes applying for financing, obtaining credit approvals, calculating payment estimates and valuing trade-ins.
- Three-Day Money Back Guarantee: Any customer who is not satisfied with their purchase is given a three-day buy back period to return the car for a full refund, contingent upon a dealer inspection and the vehicle having fewer than 300 miles since the purchase/lease date. This turns potential second thoughts into peace of mind.
“For nearly a decade, the word ‘Assurance’ has been synonymous with Hyundai and represents our efforts in redefining the car ownership experience,” said Dean Evans, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America. “Shopper Assurance is the next step in that tradition and is car buying made simple. We expect this to be a differentiator, as our research showed that 84 percent of people would visit a dealership that offered all four features over one that did not. It is the future of car buying, and our commitment to creating a flexible, efficient and better way to purchase a car in partnership with our dealer body.”
“We’ve listened to our customers, and they want convenience and simplicity when it comes to buying a car. Shopper Assurance is going to give our dealers the tools we need to exceed the expectations of today’s shopper,” said Andrew DiFeo, chairman, Hyundai National Dealer Council and dealer principal, Hyundai of St. Augustine. “With a strong lineup of new cars and CUVs, we expect that Shopper Assurance will give us a competitive advantage and help turn prospects into buyers. We are creating a modern purchasing process where transparency and convenience are paramount.”
Shopper Assurance is available for any new model in the Hyundai lineup and will initially launch in dealerships in four markets: Miami, Orlando, Dallas and Houston. It will be live nationwide by early 2018.
Shopper Assurance builds on Hyundai’s legacy of innovative customer programs. Examples such as America’s Best Warranty, the innovative job loss protection program during the recession, the trade-in value guarantee offer and many others show Hyundai’s dedication to making things better for its customers. Hyundai Assurance is now made up of two pillars: Shopper Assurance and Owner Assurance (America’s Best Warranty, Road-Side assistance, Blue Link Connected Care and Car Care).