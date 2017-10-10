Drag races are fun to watch, as witnessed by 2017's "World’s Greatest Drag Race," and a recent video showing a McLaren 720S taking down some high-powered supercars. The latest drag race video comes to us courtesy of CarWow, the publication pits four of the most potent four-door luxury offerings against each other in a quarter-mile sprint.

First up on the starting grid is a Mercedes-AMG E63 S Estate, which comes with a 603-horsepower (449-kilowatts) biturbo V8, paired to a quick-shifting nine-speed automatic. Next up is an Audi RS6 Performance, which comes with 605 hp (451 kW) and the ability to sprint to 60 mph (96 kmh) in just 3.7 seconds. After that is a BMW M760Li, which comes equipped with a biturbo V12 generating 600 hp (447 kW) and 590 pound-feet (799 Newton-meters) of torque. And rounding out the lineup is a Tesla Model S P100D, which puts down upwards of 611 hp (455 kW).

With a slow start from the driver of the Model S, the M760Li is the quickest car off the line, followed closely behind by the Audi, Tesla, and then Mercedes. About halfway through the race, the Tesla walks away from the other competitors, with the Mercedes-AMG following near behind. The BMW and the Audi, meanwhile, are seemingly in a race of their own. At the end of it, the Tesla takes home the prize, with the Mercedes, BMW, and Audi following behind in that order.

From a standing start, the Tesla finishes the quarter mile in just 11 seconds, while the Mercedes did it in just 11.2 seconds. The BMW was close behind at 11.3 seconds, and the Audi RS6 was clocked at 11.4 seconds. A second race with a rolling start of around 50 mph (80 kmh) yielded similar results, with the Tesla taking home first place.

Source: CarWow