Mini takes inspiration from a historic portion of London for the new Blackfriars limited edition. It’s exclusively available to French market on either the three- or five-door Hardtop models, and customers can only get this variant through the end of December.

The Blackfriars section of London earned its name from the robes of the order of Dominican monks residing in the area. Taking inspiration from this look, this special edition Mini features matte black trim on the B- and C-pillars. Plus, there’s a matching finish on the turn signals and Blackfriars badges. A set of 17-inch Cosmos Spoke wheels with dark accents complete the look on the outside.







The package includes some useful tech, too. For example, buyers get automatic headlights and electrically folding mirrors

Inside, folks sit in a cabin with sport seats in a mix of leather and fabric upholstery. Customers also get a navigation system with a 6.5-inch screen and a panoramic sunroof. A Blackfriars badge reminds occupants they are in a special edition model.







The Blackfriars edition is only available on the lower trims of the Mini Hardtop, like the base, gas-fueled One and Cooper or the diesel-powered One D and Cooper D.

While the Backfriars edition offers a nice mix of extras for French buyers, Mini has bigger changes on the horizon for its lineup. Spy photos show the company developing a mid-cycle refresh for the Hardtop lineup, specifically the five-door version and the John Cooper Works variant.

Later, hot hatch fans can look forward to the latest hardcore GP variant. A recent concept previewed the possibility for something seriously impressive.

