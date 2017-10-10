Lamborghini has opened new dealers in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and in Sterling, Virginia, on October 5 and 6 respectively. Both of the lavish launch events counted company CEO Stefano Domenicali in attendance. The expansion signals the importance that the automaker expects the Urus performance SUV could have in the North American market.







Canada is Lamborghini’s fifth largest market around the world, and the company expects the new dealer in Toronto to act as a hub for the brand in the country.

The new store in Sterling is the first in the country to feature Lamborghini’s new showroom design. The company expects the dealer in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area to lure VIPs.

Lamborghini expects the Urus to be a huge seller for the brand, particularly in the United States. Unlike the company’s current two-seaters, the firm anticipates that women and families looking for a high-performance hauler might find the Urus to be an attractive option.







Lamborghini will officially debut the Urus on December 4, and sales will start in 2018. The company anticipates delivering 1,000 of them in the first year, including a North American launch in the third quarter. Production would expand to as many as 3,500 examples in 2019, which would make the SUV the brand’s bestselling model. With prices around $200,000 each, the model could bring a significant amount of money into the automaker, too.

The company already confirms that the Urus would use a 4.0-liter biturbo V8 with around 650 horsepower (484 kilowatts). A plug-in hybrid variant might arrive in 2019.

To support the huge, estimated demand, Lamborghini has constructed a massive expansion at its Sant’Agata Bolognese factory. The new site covers 107,639 square feet (10,000 square meters) and would eventually add 500 more employees to the automaker’s workforce.

Source: Lamborghini