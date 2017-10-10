Almost a week after catching a first glimpse of the Mission E, today we bring news about another fully electric car from Porsche. Only a concept, the Cayman-based e-volution serves as a research vehicle and is currently on display in Germany at the Electric Vehicle Symposium in Stuttgart. While it may look like a fairly standard pre-facelift Cayman (981) with some green accents inherited from the 918 Spyder, it’s actually significantly different underneath the familiar skin.

With this being a fully electric vehicle, it goes without saying the “Turbo Charging” lettering on the doors does not refer to the powertrain’s forced induction. It’s there to denote the concept’s charging voltage of 800 volts and serves as preview for the Mission E’s Porsche Turbo Charging system capable of recharging the battery pack to an 80 percent level in just 15 minutes.

Porsche is making it crystal clear the Cayman e-volution is not destined for production as it’s only a stepping stone for EV development. The future is exciting if we take into account the all-electric coupe is seriously quick by reaching 62 mph (100 kph) in only 3.3 seconds or 1.3s less than today’s 718 Cayman in the hot S specification.

With a full charge, the unspecified battery pack can last for up to 124 miles (200 kilometers), which isn’t very impressive, but bear in mind this is merely a research vehicle. As a reminder, the aforementioned Mission E due in 2019 will do 311 miles (500 km) between charges.

For the first time, the sports car marque is showcasing at the Electric Vehicle Symposium an accumulator-based fast-charging system developed by Porsche Engineering in collaboration with ADS-TEC. Tailored to areas where power limitations are affecting the distribution system, this version of the Porsche Turbo Charging system can achieve a maximum charging capacity of 320 kW for a single electric car or twice 160 kW.

Porsche has made the promise it will be put to good use as a supplement to a high-power fast-charging network with medium voltage connection and one of these networks will be operational by 2020 on important traffic routes in Europe. To make it happen, Porsche has joined forces not only with Audi part of the same VW Group, but also with BMW, Daimler, and Ford.

Source: Porsche