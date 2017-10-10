Hot on the heels of last week’s 2018 Range Rover Sport reveal, the bigger and more luxurious Rangie has now emerged onto the web courtesy of an official video posted by someone on YouTube. While the quality of the clip is not exactly stellar, it still gives us the opportunity to have an early look at the discreet styling changes the posh SUV will be going through for its refresh.

Up front, the LED headlights are now rocking modified graphics with a new look for the daytime running lights and these seem to flank a mildly updated grille with a different mesh pattern. The bumper appears to have been carried over without any changes, unless these low-resolution screenshots are not allowing us to see what might be some subtle cosmetic revisions.

The promo footage barely shows the Range Rover’s derrière, so it’s hard to say whether anything has changed at the back. Even if there are some tweaks, these are probably borderline undetectable as the rest of the modifications made on the outside. With this impending facelift, Land Rover is trying to prove less is more.

Things get more interesting inside the plush cabin where there’s now a pair of touchscreens in the same vein as the Velar and the aforementioned Range Rover Sport. The Audi Q8 coming next year will be another high-end SUV to have a similar layout by replacing the conventional buttons of the climate control system with a touch-sensitive display.

Like the Sport version, expect the Range Rover to adopt a plug-in hybrid powertrain with a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine teamed up with an electric motor for a combined output of 404 horsepower (297 kilowatts) and 640 Newton-meters (472 pound-feet) of torque. Performances should mirror those of the Sport, so look for the sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) to take somewhere in the region of 6.7 seconds, if not a tad more.

The PHEV model can hit 137 mph (220 kph) or 85 mph (137 kph) in pure electric mode and it should be a similar story with the Range Rover. You won’t be able to travel for a long time with zero emissions as the Sport with its 13.1-kWh lithium-ion battery pack is rated at only 31 miles (51 kilometers) in EV mode.

Given the leaked promo footage, look for an official reveal of the 2018 Range Rover to occur soon.

Source: The UAE Man / YouTube via CarAdvice