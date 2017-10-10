The Super SUV is reborn.

Lamborghini has officially re-confirmed the Urus SUV will make its debut during a special event in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy, on December 4 this year. The Italian manufacturer promises it will deliver “exceptional power and torque” and will feature “distinctive design and a very significant presence.” Not only that, but the vehicle will offer “exceptional capabilities on off-road terrains, including sand” creating “a new Super SUV class of its own.”

Lamborghini is taking a look back at the predecessor of the Urus, the LM002, which ceased production exactly 25 years ago. What started as a project to develop “a high performance offroad vehicle for military use” at the end of the 1970s, nearly a decade later became what many consider “the father of luxury SUVs.”

The Rambo Lambo featured an aluminum and fiberglass body, hiding a Countach Quattrovalvole-sourced V12 engine with 450 horsepower (335 kilowatts), mated to a four-wheel drive transmission, transfer case, and three self-locking differentials. On the road it was capable of reaching more than 124 miles per hour (200 kilometers per hour), while, thanks to its special Pirelli Scorpion tires, outside the asphalt the SUV was able to exceed gradients of 120 percent.

As far as its modern successor is concerned, it will be powered as standard by a 4.0-liter biturbo V8 with as much as 650 hp (484 kW) – probably enough power to make it the quickest SUV around Nurburgring. More interestingly, a plug-in hybrid version is expected to join the range sometime in 2019.

Once it debuts, the Urus will be available with a starting price of about $200,000 and Lamborghini expects to produce no less than 1,000 units next year. In 2019, the production should reach 3,500 examples, accounting for half of the Italian supercar maker’s annual output.

Source: Lamborghini

Sant’Agata Bolognese, 9 October 2017 – Twenty-five years after the legendary LM002 ceased production, Automobili Lamborghini will launch the Urus on 4 December 2017 in Sant’Agata Bolognese, again creating a new class of Super SUVs. In advance of the Urus world premier Automobili Lamborghini looks back on its SUV legacy in order to recall an extraordinary automobile.
The black LM002 (chassis #12231) from the Lamborghini museum, entirely-restored by the classic department Lamborghini Polo Storico represents Lamborghini’s original SUV creation: the LM002 is widely considered as the father of luxury SUVs. Turning heads in sophisticated city streets, the LM002 was equally at home in dirt, gravel and snow.
The LM 002’s development started as a project to develop a high performance off-road vehicle for military use at the end of the 1970s, with the name of Cheetah. Lamborghini engineer Giulio Alfieri resurrected the project in 1981 with the LM 001: an innovative concept with a rear-mounted engine, followed by the LMA prototype with a front-mounted powertrain. The final production model of the LM002 was first presented at the Brussels Auto Show in 1986, consolidating the final design: the V12 engine from the Countach Quattrovalvole provided a 5,167 cc capacity and 450 hp at 6,800 rpm.
In an aluminum and fiberglass body, with four-wheel drive transmission, transfer case and three self-locking differentials, the SUV could exceed gradients of 120%. Reaching speeds of more than 200 km/h, the LM002 was equipped with specially-developed Pirelli Scorpion tyres, allowing ‘floating’ capabilities across soft surfaces such as sand, and highly durable in hot conditions. The production of the bodies started in a company near Bilbao (Spain). Then the semi- assembled parts were shipped to Sant’Agata Bolognese for completion with the powertrain, mechanical parts, finishing, testing and delivery. A luxurious interior matching the individual needs of the customer completed the LM 002.
The LM002 attracted significant attention when launched, as a vehicle unlike any other, with performance to match its super sports car stablemates as well as significant off-road capabilities and an imposing design and presence. A total of 300 were produced from 1986 to 1992.
Like the LM002, the Urus will create a new Super SUV class of its own, with exceptional power and torque, distinctive design and a very significant presence. The Urus assures exceptional road-going dynamics, performance and luxury and like the LM002, has exceptional capabilities on off-road terrains, including sand.