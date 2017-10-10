Lamborghini has officially re-confirmed the Urus SUV will make its debut during a special event in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy, on December 4 this year. The Italian manufacturer promises it will deliver “exceptional power and torque” and will feature “distinctive design and a very significant presence.” Not only that, but the vehicle will offer “exceptional capabilities on off-road terrains, including sand” creating “a new Super SUV class of its own.”

Lamborghini is taking a look back at the predecessor of the Urus, the LM002, which ceased production exactly 25 years ago. What started as a project to develop “a high performance offroad vehicle for military use” at the end of the 1970s, nearly a decade later became what many consider “the father of luxury SUVs.”





The Rambo Lambo featured an aluminum and fiberglass body, hiding a Countach Quattrovalvole-sourced V12 engine with 450 horsepower (335 kilowatts), mated to a four-wheel drive transmission, transfer case, and three self-locking differentials. On the road it was capable of reaching more than 124 miles per hour (200 kilometers per hour), while, thanks to its special Pirelli Scorpion tires, outside the asphalt the SUV was able to exceed gradients of 120 percent.

As far as its modern successor is concerned, it will be powered as standard by a 4.0-liter biturbo V8 with as much as 650 hp (484 kW) – probably enough power to make it the quickest SUV around Nurburgring. More interestingly, a plug-in hybrid version is expected to join the range sometime in 2019.







Once it debuts, the Urus will be available with a starting price of about $200,000 and Lamborghini expects to produce no less than 1,000 units next year. In 2019, the production should reach 3,500 examples, accounting for half of the Italian supercar maker’s annual output.

Source: Lamborghini