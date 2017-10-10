Will be joined by a second concept that will likely preview the next Mazda3.
After Nissan, Honda, Toyota, Lexus, and Suzuki, time has come for another Japanese automaker to preview the goodies it will have on display later this month at the Tokyo Motor Show. Mazda will have not one, but two brand new concepts serving different purposes. Taking the shape of a sleek sedan, the concept pictured above is going to provide a glimpse into the styling direction the Zoom-Zoom company will take in the foreseeable future.
Given the four-door sedan body style and what seem to be generous proportions, we can’t help but think this will serve as an early look at the next-generation Mazda6. Embodying an evolution of the company’s gorgeous Kodo design language, the concept has a low roof and slim pillars together with a pronounced character line that stretches from the front to the rear.
Tiny cameras come to replace the bulky conventional mirrors and there aren’t any visible door handles. Also noticeable is the short front overhang and a set of generous alloys that barely fit into those wheel arches. The heavily sloped roofline could represent Mazda’s way of telling us it has plans to join the increasingly more popular genre of sedans with coupe-like silhouettes, though it’s too early to know for sure.
As for the other concept, it embodies a next-generation production car and has a five-door hatchback shape in a compact size. Putting two and two together, this is likely a preview for the next Mazda3 and we can already have a good look at what’s underneath its Kodo skin. The showcar will feature the company’s new Skyactiv-X engine, which is set to become the first commercially available gasoline engine to benefit from compression ignition.
Mazda estimates its new unit is 20-30 percent more economical than the company’s current crop of gasoline engines and at the same time deliveries 10-30% more torque. The new Mazda3 will be the first to get it in 2019 and an electrified version part of a plug-in hybrid powertrain is slated to arrive by 2021.
Also in Tokyo, the recently introduced CX-8 will be on display as a Japan-only three-row SUV with an upgraded turbodiesel 2.2-liter engine. An MX-5 Red Top special edition will be there as well to show off its dark cherry red canopy and auburn nappa leather upholstery.
The 45th Tokyo Motor Show is scheduled to begin on October 25th with the first press day. Sadly, there’s nothing to report at the moment of writing about the rotary engine and its possible return in an updated RX Vision concept.
Source: Mazda
Double premiere for Mazda at the Tokyo Motor Show
Mazda Motor Corporation will exhibit two concept models at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show: one that heralds the company’s next-generation products and another that embodies the direction of its next-generation designs. Mazda is also featuring the SKYACTIV-X petrol engine as a technology exhibit at the show, which opens to the public from 28 October through 5 November after press days on 25 & 26 October.
The product concept, a compact hatchback that fuses next-generation technology and design, makes its world premiere in Tokyo. It features SKYACTIV-Vehicle Architecture, next-generation technologies based on Mazda’s human-centred design philosophy that deliver optimum functionality, and is powered by the SKYACTIV-X, the world’s first* commercially available petrol engine to use compression ignition. The upshot is dramatically refined dynamic performance to go with an eye-catching exterior.
The design vision model, meanwhile, defines Mazda next-generation design concept – a more profound expression of the globally acclaimed KODO design language that debuted on the Mazda CX-5 in 2012.
Also displayed will be the Mazda CX-8, a new three-row crossover SUV with major upgrades to the SKYACTIV-D 2.2 clean diesel, as well as a special edition Mazda MX-5 Red Top. The Mazda CX-8 will be on sale in Japan in December. The Mazda MX-5 will feature a dark cherry red canopy and auburn nappa leather upholstery.
“In August, we announced Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030, our long-term vision for technology development setting out how Mazda hopes to use driving pleasure, the fundamental appeal of the automobile, to help solve issues facing people, the earth and society. The vision commits Mazda to substantive cuts in CO2 emissions, and we believe the best way to achieve this is to reduce emissions under real-world conditions while offering a mix of combustion engines and electrification technologies in consideration of each region’s energy situation and energy mix,” said Mazda’s Representative Director, President and CEO Masamichi Kogai. “Our stand this year marks the beginning of a new era for Mazda. We will showcase a concept with the design and technologies that will define a whole new generation of Mazda cars. Among them is SKYACTIV-X, a petrol engine that achieves a long-held dream in the global automotive industry.”
Mazda will hold a press conference on 25 October at 13:40 local time.
* As of August 2017, according to in-house research
List of exhibits at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show
|
Reference exhibits
|
Next-generation product concept (world premiere)
|
|
Next-generation design vision model
|
Models scheduled to go
|
Mazda CX-8
|
Mazda2 (Mazda Demio) Noble Crimson special edition**
|
Mazda Roadster (MX-5) Red Top special edition
|
|
Updated Mazda Roadster (MX-5) RF
|
Currently available models
|
Mazda6 (Mazda Atenza) sedan**
|
|
Mazda3 (Mazda Axela) sedan**
|
|
Mazda CX-3**
|
|
Mazda CX-5**
|
Technology exhibits
|
SKYACTIV-X next-generation petrol engine
** On display after 26 October