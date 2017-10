After the release of Project Cars 2 and Forza Motorsport 7, all eyes are on Gran Turismo Sport, which has an official release date of October 18. For those who simply can't wait (and have a Playstation Plus subscription) a demo version of the title launched today and will be available until Thursday October 12.

Sony and Polyphony Digital have unveiled the full list of the 162 cars that will launch with the game. These vehicles are divided into several classes ranging from group N (factory vehicles) to group X (concepts or models designed specifically for the game). There is certainly an emphasis on race cars for this iteration of the GT franchise, and as far as we can tell, it's the first one to not have a single variant of the Nissan Skyline. Considering some past Gran Turismo titles had as many Skylines as there are total cars in GT Sport, that's certainly newsworthy to the sim racers out there.

Compared to the 700-plus cars in Forza 7, Gran Turismo Sport definitely lacks the variety compared to the competition, especially when it comes to vintage racers and classic cars. That doesn't mean the newest GT title will be bad, however. We'll just have to wait until we get a chance to try them both out.

In the meantime, here is the list of all the cars that will be available in Gran Turismo Sport: