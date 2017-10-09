Cadillac’s forthcoming compact crossover is still wearing heavy camouflage, but spy photographers noticed something else about this particular XT4 prototype as it passed the camera. Looking closely at the grille and rear view mirror, there appear to be sensors in place that would correspond with the automaker’s new Super Cruise system. Debuting on the 2018 CT6 sedan, Super Cruise is Cadillac’s response to Tesla’s Autopilot, promising hands-free driving in certain circumstances thanks to LiDAR tech as well as sensors, GPS data, and on-board cameras not unlike what we could be seeing here.

General Motors has done a good job of keeping Cadillac’s new compact luxury crossover under wraps. The segment is among the fastest growing in the automotive realm, and to make it competitive with machines like the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA Class and Audi Q3, the XT4 will almost certainly be loaded with tech and luxury features like customizable ambient lighting and heated everything, not to mention the latest safety systems. Power wise, current thought is that the XT4 will feature a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine making 272 horsepower, connected to an eight-speed automatic.

Though it’s still well-covered, we can see the XT4 obviously draws inspiration from its larger XT5 sibling. Cadillac’s trademark grille is easily visible behind the mesh covering, though it’s possible the XT4 could adopt a two-tier lighting arrangement up front, as seen on other compact crossovers. These latest shots also reveal the XT4’s trapezoid exhaust tips, and the odd flap on the front fender still suggests a plug-in hybrid model could be in the works.

As for the XT4’s reveal date, it’s still very much an unknown. There’s a possibility we could see it unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show in January, though an event taking place later in the year seems more likely.

Source: Automedia