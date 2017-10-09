With America’s strict 25-year import policy on classic cars, enthusiasts are forced to lust after vehicles from the 1992 model year or older exclusively. Thankfully, the early '90s were especially conducive to some unique offerings of the Italian variety, particularly this 1990 Alfa Romeo SZ Sprint Zagato.

The SZ Sprint Zagato was one of just 1,036 examples produced between 1989 and 1991, and due to its bug-eyed look and questionable styling – which was penned by Zagato, ironically enough – was given the nickname "Il Mostro." This particular specimen is up for sale on eBay.





The seller is asking a mere $79,000 for this horrifyingly beautiful piece of Italian motoring, which makes it cheaper than most examples we've seen prior. It’s driven just 24,000 original miles (39,000 kilometers), and comes with an original, unmodified 3.0-liter V6 paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. All 210 horsepower (156 kilowatts) is sent to the rear wheels.

The exterior is finished in an appropriate red paint job with an accenting grey roof. The wheels, love 'em or hate 'em, are completely original, as is the interior. In the cabin the Alfa is finished in a lovely creme leather, covering the seats and door panels, with a matching carpet. The steering wheel, dash, and center console are finished in a '90s-appropriate black vinyl.

Overall the car is in excellent condition, says the seller, and comes with working A/C, an original leather-bound, hand-signed certificate of authenticity, a leather spare tire bag, original tools, and even the original spare tire. Interested suiters can buy the car for a cool $79,000 on eBay, or head to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and check it out for themselves.

Source: eBay via Road & Track



