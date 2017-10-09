Though it shares its platform with the Renegade, the Fiat 500X hasn’t exactly been as well received as its Jeep counterpart. The Italian marque has moved just 5,875 examples so far in 2017, compared to the Renegade’s monstrous 70,859 units moved within that same timeframe. So in an effort to liven up one of its often forgotten offerings, Fiat has upgraded the 500X for the 2018 model year.

The the Urban and Cross version of the 500X have been given a visual upgrade, both inside and out. The exterior gains two new color options – Donatello Bronze and Alpi Matte Green – which were only previously available on the S-Design range. The range will now be defined by five different trims, Pop, Pop Star, Lounge, Cross, and City Cross. Each trim gains more customizable features, and new options throughout.







The cabin gains a new seven-inch high-resolution touchscreen system standard. The screen is offered with either Apple CarPlay, or FCA’s next-generation Uconnect system, which comes with features like Bluetooth connectivity, hands-free audio streaming, text message reader, and voice recognition, as well as auxiliary and USB support. A rear parking camera and TomTom 3D integrated navigation system are available at an extra cost.

That same Uconnect service extends to mobile devices, too. Customers can download the Uconnect Live services app from the App Store or Google Play Store, which includes access to features like Deezer, TuneIn, news from Reuters, connected navigation with TomTom Live, and Facebook Check-In and Twitter features.

Fiat doesn’t say how much the 2018 500X will cost, but expect a slight price bump over the 2017 range. The base 2017 Pop 1.4-liter manual starts at $19,995, while the most expensive Lounge AWD will set buyers back $27,050.

Source: Fiat



