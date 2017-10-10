The McLaren 720S is a fast car, that should come at no surprise to most. Under the hood is a 4.0-liter biturbocharged V8 rated at 710 horsepower (529 kilowatts) and 568 pound-feet (770 Newton meters) of torque. But the supercar's actual horsepower number remains a topic of debate – one dyno figure suggests it could produce as much as 800 hp (596 kW) at the crank.

So, with that potentially underrated engine on tap, it doesn’t seem all that crazy for someone to put the British supercar up against some of the most power vehicles on the planet. The video above shows the McLaren taking on cars like the 675LT, the Ferrari F12 TDF, the Porsche 918, and yes, even the Bugatti Chiron… and nearly beating them all.

The match-ups take place at Thunderhill Raceway in California, and sees the supercars sprint to the finish line with a rolling start of around 45 miles per hour (72 kilometers per hour), reaching speeds upwards of 150 mph (241 kmh). The 675LT is first up, and has little chance of beating the 720S. Though quick, it only produces 666 hp (496 kW). The Ferrari, surprisingly, falls even further behind the 720S, even with its 730-hp (544-kW) engine.







The McLaren wastes no time in beating the Porsche 918, leaving the 887-hp (661-kW) hypercar behind by about an arms reach. And then there’s the Chiron. With a 1,500-hp (1,118-kW) engine and a 0-60 mph (96 kmh) time of just 2.5 seconds, the Bugatti is one of the quickest, most powerful cars on the planet. But how does it fare against a McLaren with 790 hp (59 kW) less?

The McLaren 720S keeps a surprisingly good pace with the Bugatti on video. The uploader admits that the Chiron started in second gear, and slowed down well before the finish line. In a second race between the two, the Chiron admittedly "walked away from the 720S" with a proper start. Nonetheless, the 720S remains an impressive machine in a straight line – and this video further proves that.